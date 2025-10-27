The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has intensified efforts to boost child immunisation compliance across Abuja by engaging religious leaders and community stakeholders to drive awareness and participation in the ongoing Measles-Rubella vaccination campaign.

The exercise was spearheaded by the FCT Health Services and Environment Secretariat (HSES), according to a statement issued on Monday and signed by Bola Ajao, the special adviser on media to the Mandate Secretary of HSES, Adedolapo Fasawe.

Ms Fasawe said the renewed advocacy aimed to ensure that no child in the FCT is left unprotected against preventable diseases.

She reiterated that immunisation in the FCT remains free, safe, and effective, stressing that misinformation should not deter parents from vaccinating their children.

“We will continue to educate our people and assure them of the safety and effectiveness of vaccines,” she said.

Religious leaders join the campaign

The statement indicated that the FCTA team embarked on advocacy visits to mosques and churches across Abuja to mobilise support for the campaign.

On Friday, visits were made to the Ansar-ud-Deen Society and Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Foundation, while on Sunday, the delegation reached major churches, including the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), and Christ Holy Church International.

The visits, led by Ms Fasawe, formed part of a broader citywide sensitisation drive to ensure that children in schools, homes, markets, or places of worship are protected against preventable diseases.

During the outreach, a pastor, Edwin Etomi of MFM Wuye, and Evangelist Anselm Ikebata of Christ Holy Church International, commended the FCTA for prioritising child health and called on parents to take advantage of the campaign.

Expanded coverage and mop-up exercise

Ms Fasawe explained that the ongoing vaccination drive is being implemented in collaboration with partners, including the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), UNICEF, WHO, IVACA, and several civil society groups.

She said the Secretariat’s teams have been deployed across all districts, including hard-to-reach communities, to ensure full coverage.

She noted that parents turned out in large numbers and expressed appreciation for the Administration’s outreach efforts, which included distributing gifts and toys to children.

To reinforce compliance, Ms Fasawe revealed that non-compliant schools have been issued reminder letters, while 132 vaccination teams have been mobilised for a three-day citywide mop-up exercise in partnership with the NPHCDA and other stakeholders.

Part of nationwide immunisation drive

The FCT campaign forms part of the nationwide Measles–Rubella vaccination exercise launched on 6 October 2025 by Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, and coordinated by the NPHCDA.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the federal government intensified field monitoring during the campaign to ensure that vaccination teams reach every eligible child across 19 states and the FCT.

The national effort is part of a broader integrated immunisation strategy to close the gaps in routine vaccine coverage and reduce the number of unvaccinated or “zero-dose” children.

The report noted that federal and state authorities were working closely to track progress in real time and strengthen accountability at the local level.