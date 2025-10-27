United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres has called for sweeping reforms to global institutions, including the UN Security Council, to reflect current geopolitical and economic realities.

Mr Guterres made the call on Monday during an executive talk organised in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the UN.

He said the UN, founded eight decades ago to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war, must once again, transform to meet the challenges of a rapidly-changing world.

According to him, the UN has fulfilled its founding mission of preventing a third world war and resolving deadly conflicts, while achieving milestones that were unimaginable in 1945.

The secretary-general said: “The organisation now provides life-saving food and aid to 150 million people annually and supplies vaccines for nearly half of the world’s children.

“Also, the UN supports elections in dozens of countries, and anchors international law through more than 80 conventions and treaties covering issues from biodiversity to press freedom.”

Mr Guterres noted that the UN had coordinated global humanitarian responses, aided decolonisation of 80 nations, helped to heal the ozone layer and championed the Universal Declaration on Human Rights.

He described the UN’s journey through eight turbulent decades as proof that cooperation could prevail even in humanity’s darkest moments.

“The time has come for our next transformation.

“Our world is entering an era of profound change with shrinking democratic space, rising conflict and a collapsing climate.

“We need a networked, multipolar world, not a world based on unilateralism, to allow for strong and effective multilateral institutions.

“That is, a world of justice and cooperation where the Sustainable Development Goals can prevail,” the UN boss said.

He emphasised that the UN Security Council no longer reflected the realities of the current world order, citing its “paralysis” in conflicts in Gaza, Sudan and Ukraine.

The UN chief added, “It is a scandal that Africa has no permanent seat and Asia only one”.

He said that there was a need for fair representation in global decision-making.

He also called for reform of the international financial system, saying it was unjust that many nations remained “locked out of prosperity”.

According to him, low and middle-income countries must have their debt burdens reduced, while multilateral development banks’ lending capacities should be tripled.

“We must grant developing countries the role they deserve in shaping their economic destiny. Institutions must reflect today’s world, not 1945,” he said.

Mr Guterres urged world leaders to strengthen multilateralism, describing unilateralism as a threat to global justice and cooperation.

On climate change, he warned that emissions were out of control, urging the G20 nations, responsible for 80 per cent of emissions, to lead the way in reducing them.

He reminded developed countries of their commitment to support developing nations in mitigation and adaptation, especially those least responsible for the crisis.

The UN chief praised regional organisations such as ASEAN for promoting dialogue, preventing escalation, and tailoring conflict management to local contexts.

“In times of division and mistrust, it can be tempting to lose faith in cooperation.

“The tests of the next 80 years will be both familiar and new. The struggle against war and poverty will continue and will also face new threats, from climate chaos to unregulated technologies and crises we cannot yet imagine.

“The moral of the UN story is simple: humanity is strong enough to meet almost anything when we stand as one,” he said.

During an interactive session after his speech, Mr Guterres said the world must uphold international law and reform institutions that ensured its implementation.

He identified the UN Security Council as “the most dramatic example of failure”, citing its lack of legitimacy and effectiveness due to outdated composition and the use of veto power.

“It is absurd that three European countries are permanent members, with no seat for Latin America or Africa,” he said.

He said that veto use often prevented the rule of law from prevailing.

Guterres welcomed the growing relevance of the UN General Assembly, saying that countries exercising vetoes must now explain their actions before the Assembly.

On youth engagement, he said the UN was building a global network to amplify young voices in its processes, including advisory boards on climate and other issues.

However, he acknowledged that more progress was needed to ensure that young people would participate meaningfully in decision-making.

“There is still a long way to go, but we will not give up,” Mr Guterres said.

