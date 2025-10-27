The Forum of Former Deputy Governors of Nigeria (FFDGN) on Monday inaugurated a 14-member Renewed Hope Agenda Peer Review Group (RHAPRG) to review the implementation of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The inauguration, which coincided with the Forum’s General Meeting and Congress in Abuja, was aimed at strengthening its contribution to good governance and national development.

Chris Akomas, FFDGN national chairperson, said the committee would serve as a strategic advisory body to assess, evaluate, and guide the effective implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He explained that the RHAPRG’s goal was to ensure that the objectives of the agenda were achieved efficiently and equitably, while identifying challenges that could hinder progress.

According to him, the committee’s recommendations would serve as an advisory mechanism to both government and citizens, promoting accountability and inclusiveness in governance.

“The balance provided by this mechanism will help the federal government to reorganise resources where necessary and ensure the timely completion of projects,” he said.

Mr Akomas listed the committee’s terms of reference to include objective assessment and evaluation of the Renewed Hope Agenda, evidence-based policy advice, and enhanced stakeholder engagement across government, the private sector, and civil society.

He said the Forum would continue to partner with relevant institutions to strengthen transparency, industrialisation and citizens’ participation in governance.

Former Plateau Deputy Governor, Pauline Tallen, called for greater inclusion of women in governance, saying Nigeria could not achieve balanced development without women’s voices at the decision-making table.

“The country is walking on one leg by not fully involving women in governance. The voice of a woman on the decision table is very important,” she said.

Mrs Tallen said women bring compassion and unique perspectives to leadership, adding that this was why “God created woman as a helpmate.”

She commended President Tinubu for his efforts so far but urged him to do more to strengthen democracy through increased women’s participation.

“Mr President, you have tried, but we are appealing that more should be done for our democracy to thrive,” she said.

Ms Tallen, a former women affairs minister, noted that while women were excelling in the judiciary, their representation in elective and appointive offices remained inadequate.

Also speaking, Isah Ozi-Salami, chairperson of the newly inaugurated committee, said it would identify areas of progress and improvement under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda has been going on for about two years now, and Nigerians have seen both its successes and shortcomings,” he said.

“Because there is nothing human that is perfect, the committee will look into whatever drawbacks exist, seek solutions, and make recommendations to the Forum, which will in turn advise the government,” he added.

Mr Ozi-Salami said members of the committee were drawn from all geopolitical zones of the country to ensure diverse perspectives and balanced evaluation.

He added that the committee would propose ways to expand and strengthen the agenda for greater national impact.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the terms of reference for the RHAPRG include objective assessment of implementation progress and policy advisory roles to enhance efficiency and industrialisation.

They also cover stakeholder engagement aimed at strengthening citizens’ participation in governance.

In a related development, the Forum re-elected Mr Akomas as its national chairperson for another three-year term.

The election also saw the inauguration of new executive members who will serve alongside him for the next three years.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Akomas thanked members for their confidence and assured them of his team’s commitment to building on the Forum’s achievements.

“We hereby accept today’s task of continuing to serve the Forum. We promise to do our best, but we also appeal for your continued support, because without it, it will be difficult to achieve much,” he said.

He cited the establishment of the Renewed Hope Agenda Peer Review Group as one of the Forum’s major milestones.

Mr Akomas pledged that the new executive would sustain the momentum by working closely with relevant authorities, experts and stakeholders to ensure effective implementation of its objectives.

“We are prepared to continue to serve the Forum and our country, Nigeria,” he affirmed. “With God’s mercy, we will deliver even better than before.”

He commended the outgoing executives for their dedication, describing their teamwork as instrumental in advancing the Forum’s vision.

Mr Akomas also called for unity and active participation among members, noting that the new executive would focus on improving attendance and involvement in the Forum’s activities.

“This new executive has been tasked with the responsibility to make sure our members attend more meetings,” he said.

