The Director-General of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Muyi Aina, and the Mandate Secretary, Health Services and Environment Secretariat (HSES) of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Dolapo Fasawe, on Friday led a joint monitoring team to assess the progress of the ongoing Measles–Rubella (MRM) vaccination campaign across selected states.

According to a statement issued on Saturday and signed by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Mandate Secretary, Bola Ajao, the exercise forms part of the agency’s commitment to ensuring that no child is left behind in the national immunisation drive.

It also seeks to strengthen collaboration between federal and state health authorities for improved health outcomes.

Monitoring visits across states

The joint monitoring team visited several PHCs within and outside the FCT, including Chikora North PHC in Kogi LGA of Kogi State and the New Township PHC in Abaji Area Council, Abuja.

They also toured surrounding communities, engaging mothers and caregivers on the importance of immunisation and urging them to ensure their children are vaccinated and properly finger marked as proof of vaccination.

During the visits, Mr Aina commended the dedication of frontline health workers, encouraging them to maintain honesty and accuracy in data reporting.

He stressed that credible data, whether or not set targets are achieved, remains crucial for effective planning and sustainable improvements in the health sector.

Mr Aina explained that the monitoring exercise was designed to assess vaccination coverage and workforce commitment, particularly in hard-to-reach areas, and to ensure credible, on-the-spot evaluation of field operations.

He further assured health workers that the government is aware of their challenges and is taking steps to address them through the Renewed Hope Health Reform Agenda, which aims to deliver equitable and efficient healthcare services across the country.

Measles and rubella

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), measles is a highly contagious viral disease and remains one of the leading causes of death among young children globally, despite the availability of a safe and effective vaccine.

Rubella, also known as German measles, is a contagious viral infection that occurs most often in children and young adults. The virus is recognised as the leading vaccine-preventable cause of birth defects.

WHO warns that rubella infection in pregnant women can cause fetal death or severe congenital abnormalities known as congenital rubella syndrome.

WHO reports that although cases of measles and rubella have significantly declined over the past decade due to increased vaccination coverage, recent outbreaks have occurred in several countries following disruptions to routine immunisation services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its latest data, the organisation noted that measles cases in the Western Pacific Region rose by 255 per cent between 2022 and 2023, largely due to gaps in vaccination coverage, weak disease surveillance, and cross-border transmission.

Community sensitisation

At the New Township PHC in Abaji, Ms Fasawe joined the exercise by personally administering vaccines to infants and sensitising mothers on the importance of routine immunisation in preventing child-killer diseases and avoidable deaths.

She urged parents to share the message within their communities, warning that unvaccinated children remain at high risk of contracting measles (rubeola) and rubella (German measles), viral infections that can lead to blindness, brain damage, hearing loss, congenital defects, or even death.

Continued commitment

Both health leaders commended the turnout and progress recorded by vaccination teams so far, urging them to remain proactive and adhere strictly to safety standards.

During the visit, the delegation also attended to a 13-year-old patient at the Kogi PHC and recommended follow-up care to ensure quality service delivery.

The Measles–Rubella vaccination campaign, flagged off by Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, on 6 October, will run until 15 October across 19 northern states and Oyo State.

According to the statement, the exercise highlights the importance of teamwork between national and state health authorities to protect children, strengthen healthcare delivery, and build a healthier nation.