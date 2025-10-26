Unfortunately, many of us want to harvest where we have not sown. To harvest resources, you must have sown some seeds. So, the question here is: How do I harvest major resources? Do you have a vision? A God given vision of His purpose for your life. God’s major resources follow His vision and purpose. How large is your heart? God gave Solomon wisdom and an exceeding largeness of heart. 1 Kings 4:29.

God gives resources. There is a supernatural dimension of resources. Finance and resources aren’t just the products of buy and selling or exchanging value for money, but they are also within the purview of spiritual forces; those of heaven and hell.

The Bible calls Satan the god of this world (2 Corinthians 4:4). The Bible also calls Satan, “the prince of this world” (John 14:30). This god has control of the riches and the resources of this world. Recall that the devil, when tempting Jesus in Matthew 4, took him to a high mountain:

“Again, the devil took Him up on an exceedingly high mountain, and showed Him all the kingdoms of the world and their glory. And he said to Him, “All these things I will give You if You will fall down and worship me” (Matthew 4:8-9). However, though Satan has the riches of this world under his control, he doesn’t have overriding and overarching control of the resources of this world. God has the ultimate and overarching control.

“The silver is Mine, and the gold is Mine, says the Lord of hosts.” (Haggai 2:8).

“For every beast of the forest is Mine, And the cattle on a thousand hills.” (Psalm 50:10).

“The earth is the Lord’s, and all its fullness, The world and those who dwell therein.” (Psalm 24:1).

“Indeed heaven and the highest heavens belong to the Lord your God, also the earth with all that is in it.” Deuteronomy 10:14.

There is no one with easy and sustainable access to resources on earth who doesn’t lean on either of these two forces — that of the supernatural kingdom or the Satanic kingdom. One of these forces must back you up. Real sustainable and major resources come from these two sources, not the hands to mouth kind of resources. It therefore follows that aside from the principles of hard work, diligence, and smartness, you need the supernatural to harvest resources. In the right scale, at the right time, and in the right way.

This is not a financial investment class. This is a Bible based truth about how God’s children can harvest sustainable resources. We need these resources for so many things, to build God’s kingdom.

There is a spiritual dimension to sustainable finances. Over the years, I have come to realise this very important truth, and more sadly, from a place of negligence, losing a lot of financial grounds to the enemy. The natural lineage of financial reward is the development, offering, and exchange of unique products and services that add value to people for a price. That is the basic lineage of the flow of finances. Globally, it is time-tested. Atheists who don’t pray make money by leveraging this model. But by the time you become the arch enemy of the kingdom of this world by being a committed son and daughter of God, you would realise that this natural model and lineage of making money would fail woefully, given the test of time.

Unfortunately, many of us want to harvest where we have not sown. To harvest resources, you must have sown some seeds. So, the question here is: How do I harvest major resources? Do you have a vision? A God given vision of His purpose for your life. God’s major resources follow His vision and purpose. How large is your heart? God gave Solomon wisdom and an exceeding largeness of heart. 1 Kings 4:29.

How obedient are you to specific divine instructions about marital choices, location, and giving, to name a few? Luke 5 plunged Peter into a major harvest of resources. 2 Kings 4 plunged the wife of the late prophet into a major harvest of resources. How wise are you? How do you harvest major resources when you throw money away, become father Christmas to family and friends, and have no savings or investment anywhere?

What type of risks are you willing to take in putting your seeds on the ground? In Genesis 26:12, “Isaac sowed in the land.” He took risk to invest in a land of famine.

If you don’t sow for resources, you can’t harvest resources. However, after you have passed the test of personal responsibility, you can command the support of supernatural assistance. So today, our harvest of resources is triggered by us first taking personal responsibility, and then:

Praying for our finances, praying all kinds of prayers to trigger the hand of God in our direction.

Walking in the spirit to allow God’s leading to be prioritised above human wisdom.

Renewing our minds with God’s word to know the purpose and use of resources.

Finances are deeply spiritual. Satan knows this, which explains why he has rolled out church haters and God mockers to divert your heart away from praying about your finances. You can never win the battle over your finances in the flesh, but in the Spirit. You don’t belong to the kingdom of this world. You are playing your game in an enemy terrain. It’s always an away game for us in this world, where the majority of our spectators on earth are wicked capitalists and their enablers in our various nations. You can only win from the place of strength, the place of combining skills and competences with solid and constant intercession.

“And my God shall supply all your need according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:19).

Ayo Akerele is the senior pastor of Rhema Assembly and the founder of the Voice of the Watchmen Ministries in Ontario, Canada. He can be reached through [email protected]