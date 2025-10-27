As the Super Falcons prepare to host Benin Republic in the return leg of their 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier on Tuesday, midfielder Deborah Abiodun says the team is focused on delivering another strong performance — one powered by pride, focus, and the energy of their home fans.

The match, scheduled for the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena in Abeokuta, will mark the Falcons’ first competitive home appearance since their historic WAFCON triumph in Morocco.

This fixture carries significance beyond qualification for the continent’s most successful women’s national team— a symbolic homecoming.

Abiodun, who provided two assists in the 2–0 first-leg victory in Lomé, spoke with the media in Abeokuta with her trademark calm conviction.

For her, Tuesday’s game is not just about defending a lead, but about reaffirming the Super Falcons’ identity before their supporters.

“Yeah, it’s going to be, you know, the Super Falcons as usual, business as usual, and we hope to see every one of your faces because it means so much to us,” Abiodun said, smiling as she addressed the fans expected to pack the stands in Abeokuta.

“Definitely, we need it to motivate us and also to put smiles on people’s faces. We really appreciate the appreciation before now, you know, the support, everything. And we just want to say thank you, so we expect everyone.”

It was a heartfelt invitation from one of Nigeria’s brightest young stars — a midfielder whose energy, intelligence, and passing range have made her indispensable since breaking into the national team in 2022.

“We’re not taking Benin for granted”

Although the Super Falcons controlled the first leg with composure and never looked troubled in their 2–0 win, Abiodun insists the team will not be complacent in Abeokuta.

“I mean, the previous game, every one of us did our best. You know, it’s a team effort, collective effort, and we thank God for the victory,” she said. “Chinwe and Esther did their thing, putting the goals behind the net, and the next game, we just want to expect that we also do what we’ve always been doing — put all our best, 100% focus, and make Nigerians proud as usual.”

Her words underline a group that is both confident and grounded. A win or draw will seal Nigeria’s ticket to next year’s WAFCON in Morocco, where they will attempt to defend their crown.

“I feel like the mindset is way higher than it was in Togo because now this is our home,” Abiodun added. “This is our home ground, and we want to make sure we put in our best performance against Benin because they’re also a good side, a side that could also do something if they’re given the chance. So we are not taking any of them for granted.”

Rising influence, same hunger

Since bursting onto the scene, Abiodun has become one of the Super Falcons’ most dependable players — combining composure with creativity. From her standout defensive displays at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup to her recent playmaking form in the qualifiers, she embodies the evolution of Nigeria’s new generation.

Still only 21, Abiodun continues to carry herself with maturity beyond her years. Her two assists in Lomé reflected her growing influence, but her mindset — grounded in humility and pride — truly defines her.

“We just believe our team will do our best,” she concluded. “This is our home, and we want to make sure Nigerians go home happy.”

For Abiodun and her teammates, it’s business as usual — but this time, with more fire.