After a two-year hiatus, Tajudeen Ibrahim, the Nigerian designer and visionary behind TJWHO Luxury House, has released his first ready-to-wear collection.

The new line, titled “CASE FILE: Collection 6 (SS26 RTW)”, will debut at Lagos Fashion Week 2025, in partnership with Bradley Joe PR.

In this collection, Mr Ibrahim continues his exploration of the delicate balance between structure and sentiment, merging philosophy, minimalism, and precise tailoring into a cohesive artistic narrative.

The showcase reimagines the conventional runway as a contemplative space, transforming fashion into a dialogue in which garments serve as proof of thought and motion becomes a metaphor.

Blending Japanese craftsmanship with African modernist sensibilities, each piece reflects a study in discipline, beauty, and self-expression.

“My work has always been an inquiry into how form can speak and restraint can move. Every seam is an argument for clarity; every fold, a gesture toward freedom,” he told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

New season

In addition to unveiling its ready-to-wear line, TJWHO Luxury House announced the appointment of Rubianna Michael as its new Creative Director for Women’s Wear.

With her first collection, “The TJWHO Woman”, Ms Michael aims to broaden the brand’s creative language, blending grace with strength and portraying power as a natural complement to softness rather than its rival.

She affirmed that, working alongside her team, the vision of “The TJWHO Woman” embodies intelligence, depth, and an ever-evolving sense of identity.

“If structure is control, then flow is freedom. Together, they define the TJWHO woman as layered, intelligent, and continually becoming.”

Her design philosophy blends architectural precision with a distinctly modern African aesthetic, defined by streamlined silhouettes, deliberate cuts, and effortlessly natural movements.

She is set to collaborate with Mr Ibrahim to broaden the creative scope of the house, introducing a women’s wear line that embodies elegance, confidence, and refined sensuality.

Ms Michael approaches each collection as a cohesive ecosystem— selecting fabrics for their technical purpose, maintaining relaxed yet intentional tailoring, and favouring understated details that exude sophistication.

Her goal is to create clothing that speaks softly yet commands undeniable presence.

Her studio thrives on collaboration and inquiry, working closely with pattern makers, fabric experts, and visual artists to perfect form and proportion.

Each collection is grounded in thoughtful storytelling, often exploring memory, city life, and the emotional structure of fashion.

Beyond design, she also shapes the brand’s visual language, overseeing styling, casting, and creative direction to ensure a seamless connection from studio to showcase.