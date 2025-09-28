President Bola Tinubu is billed to visit Imo State on Tuesday to commission some projects completed by Governor Hope Uzodimma’s administration in the state.

Bayo Onanuga, Mr Tinubu’s spokesperson, announced this in a statement on Friday.

‘Great joy, deep sense of honour’

Mr Uzodimma also confirmed the president’s scheduled visit to the South-eastern state in a statement seen by PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday.

“It is with great joy and a deep sense of honour that I, Senator Hope Uzodimma, CON, Governor of Imo State, on behalf of the government and the good people of our dear state, warmly welcome the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, on an official visit to Imo State on Tuesday, 30th September 2025,” the governor said in the statement.

He said Mr Tinubu would commission a “number of transformative projects” in Imo State during the visit.

Mr Uzodimma said the projects expected to be commissioned by the president include a fully rebuilt Owerri–Mbaise–Obowo–Umuahia Road, a brand-new flyover connecting Port Harcourt and Onitsha Roads, with major upgrades around the Assumpta Cathedral Roundabout, Owerri.

He said the Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Conference Centre will also be commissioned during the visit.

Book launch

Mr Uzodimma said, during the visit, Mr Tinubu would also unveil his latest book entitled, “A decade of impactful progressive governance in Nigeria.”

The governor said the book, which he authored, was his “reflection” on the 10-year-old journey of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nigeria.

Messrs Uzodimma and Tinubu are members of the APC, which came into power for the first time in May 2015 after the then-presidential candidate of the party, Muhammadu Buhari, defeated the then-incumbent president and PDP candidate, Goodluck Jonathan.

Second official visit

If Mr Tinubu’s visit to Imo State happens on Tuesday, it would be his second official visit to the south-eastern state in 2025.

The last time the president visited the state was in January 2024 when he attended the second term inauguration of Mr Uzodimma as governor of the state.

Mr Tinubu was initially billed to visit Imo State in August to commission “some legacy projects” in the state, but the visit was later postponed.