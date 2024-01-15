The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has been sworn in for a second tenure in office.

Mr Uzodinma took the oath of office at exactly 3:23 p.m. on Monday at the Dan Anyiam Stadium Owerri.

Chinyere Ekomaru was also sworn in as the deputy governor of the state.

Mr Uzodinma won the 11 November governorship election in the state under the APC platform.

The swearing-in ceremony was broadcast live by TVC News, a Lagos-based television station.

Nigerian President, Bola Tinubu, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Senate President Godswill Akpabio were in attendance at the event.

Others were the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, the Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ben Kalu.

Agenda for Imo State

Speaking shortly after the swearing in, Mr Uzodinma said he had laid a “solid foundation” for development in the state during his first tenure from January 2020 to January 2024.

The governor said he is ready to do more in his second tenure.

“The next four years of my administration will therefore focus firmly on deepening our shared prosperity mantra through massive infrastructural expansion to ensure accelerated economic growth,” he said.

He said he had already signaled his new administrative direction with the N592.2 billion 2024 Budget which has the capital expenditure of N491.2 billion, representing 83 per cent.

“The transformational journey which we have commenced in the 2024 budget, will be sustained in the next four years and by the Grace of God, the progresses and successes recorded in the last four years, will be completely dwarfed by the achievements of this second tenure,” Mr Uzodinma assured.

The governor said he formulated a 10-year development plan from 2020 to make Imo State one of the best industrial hubs in Nigeria as well as harnessing mineral resources and agricultural potentials of the state.

“I am delighted to affirm that my second tenure will be centred on the massive economic development of the state which will permeate every community or ward,” he said.

Mr Uzodinma said the massive economic development plan will be executed through his administration’s Community Economic Development Initiative.

“Consequently, within the first 12 months of my second tenure, every community in Imo State will feel the impact (of this government) with at least one significant project fully executed for them in the state.

“Working with local government council leadership, each community will be expected to identify one project that they want the government to do for them. Such projects must have direct and immediate impact on the overall economy of the communities,” he stated.

The governor listed priorities of his administration to include road infrastructure, education, health, sanitation, water supply, agriculture, and food security.

Others are housing and new cities development, digital infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, market access, industrial policy, safety and security, enabling laws and policies, public financial management, and electricity infrastructure.

He asked residents of Imo State to support the state government by obeying existing laws and investing in the state to fight unemployment.

Tinubu speaks

Speaking at the event, Mr Tinubu, described Governor Uzodinma as “a good and dependable democrat,” who “resonates with a progressive agenda” for the people of the state.

The president commended residents of Imo State for voting for Mr Uzodinma in the last election, and urged them to support the governor in his second tenure in office in order to achieve more developments in the state

He boasted that Mr Uzodinma fought insecurity in Imo State during his first tenure.

“Before now, every one of us was enveloped with fear to come to Imo State. Today, Imo is safe and happy and ready for business,” Mr Tinubu stated.

