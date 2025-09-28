The challenge is leadership. Just as a symphony needs a conductor, so does a nation of many voices need visionary leaders who can draw harmony from plurality. This is not about silencing differences but about weaving them into a greater whole. The task of governance in Nigeria must therefore be to turn the noise of Babel into the song of Pentecost.

Nigeria is often described as a nation of many nations, a mosaic of languages, cultures, and histories woven into one fragile fabric. With more than 500 tongues spoken across our land, it sometimes feels as though our greatest blessing is also our deepest burden. As Nigeria marks 65 years of independence, we pause to reflect not only on the milestones we have achieved but also on the challenges that have tested our unity. From the early days of self-rule to the modern era of global interconnection, our journey has been one of both triumph and trial. The same diversity that has sometimes divided us is also the source of our potential greatness — a richness of tongues, cultures, and perspectives that, if harnessed rightly, can elevate us above mediocrity.

We argue, compete, and retreat into our ethnic cocoons. Too often, our tongues divide us. It is as if we live under the shadow of The Tower of Babel, where language once became a barrier that scattered men and stalled progress.

Yet, the story of Babel is not the only story the Holy Bible tells about language. There is another moment in history, recorded on the day of Pentecost, where men from different nations heard one message in their own tongues. What was once a source of scattering became a fountain of unity. The diversity of tongues did not fragment; it fused. What once triggered confusion birthed communion. What Babel scattered, Pentecost gathered.

Nigeria today stands at that same threshold. We can choose to remain locked in the Babel of suspicion, mistrust, and division, or we can embrace the Pentecost of understanding, where our many languages become rivers feeding one national ocean. Our tongues are not a curse; they are a chorus waiting for harmony. They are not noise; they are a symphony waiting for a conductor.

It is not an accident that Nigeria is home to some of the largest Pentecostal churches in the world, and that our leaders serve and guide congregations across continents. This reflects a spiritual capacity for unity and influence that transcends borders — proof that the diversity of tongues can be a strength when harnessed rightly.

Nigeria’s diversity, while sometimes a challenge, has also produced extraordinary moments of unity. Think of the Nigerian music scene, where artists from the north, south, east, and west collaborate, blending languages and rhythms to create sounds that resonate nationwide.

Or consider sports, where Nigerian football teams and Olympic athletes have inspired a collective national pride, cheering as one people, despite regional differences. Even in the political arena, there have been historic moments when leaders have bridged divides to negotiate peace, promote development, and pursue a common good.

The Good Book reminds us that life and death are in the power of the tongue. This is true of individuals, but it is also true of nations. The words we speak about ourselves shape the future we walk into. When we declare ourselves, “divided, we live divided.” When we speak peace, unity, and vision, we create space for those realities to grow. Our multilingual reality, if rightly harnessed, is not a stumbling block but a stepping stone to greatness.

Education and youth engagement are also pivotal. Schools, universities, and digital platforms bring together students from different linguistic and cultural backgrounds, fostering understanding, cooperation, and shared vision. Technology, too, has enabled communication across divides, allowing Nigerians to exchange ideas, culture, and faith in ways that were unimaginable decades ago. These examples demonstrate that the Pentecost principle — diversity converging for a shared purpose — is not merely spiritual; it is practical, actionable, and necessary for Nigeria’s continued growth.

Think of it: the countries we admire — India, Switzerland, South Africa, even the United States — are not linguistically uniform. Their strength is not in sameness, but in learning how to make difference work. Nigeria too can do this. Our languages are wells of wisdom, proverbs, and worldview. They can enrich governance, education, science, art, and technology if we learn to translate them not just into English, but into policy, innovation, and shared identity. Our languages are also the bedrock of our movie industry and the fountain from which our poets and literary luminaries have drawn inspiration. Indeed, writers like Soyinka and Achebe have “shocked” the English language with the beauty and flow of their expression, proving the creative power embedded in our tongues.

We must go beyond merely tolerating one another’s tongues to treasuring them. Beyond seeing language as a marker of tribe to seeing it as a vessel of truth. Beyond fighting over who speaks what, to asking: how can what you speak help what I build, and how can what I speak help what you dream?

The challenge is leadership. Just as a symphony needs a conductor, so does a nation of many voices need visionary leaders who can draw harmony from plurality. This is not about silencing differences but about weaving them into a greater whole. The task of governance in Nigeria must therefore be to turn the noise of Babel into the song of Pentecost.

This is already the reality with the worship songs sung every Sunday across the length and breadth of our land. The average Christian worships with songs in languages they can’t speak and don’t understand. This trend is mirrored even in secular music. The world is already singing our spiritual and cultural songs.

The world is waiting to hear Nigeria’s voice — not the fractured echoes of discord, but the unified resonance of a people who have learned to turn difference into strength. Our future will not be built on sameness; it will be built on synergy. Like the holy book whispers through the ages, two are better than one, and a threefold chord is not easily broken. How much stronger, then, when five hundred tongues learn to speak one destiny?

Prophetic Charge:

I declare that Nigeria shall go beyond Babel.

Our tongues will not scatter us; they will gather us.

Our languages will not be barriers; they will be bridges.

The many streams of culture will flow together into one mighty river of destiny.

What once divided us will unite us.

What once confused us will empower us.

From the north to the south, from the east to the west, the voice of Nigeria will rise — not as noise but as a new song of hope, strength, and glory.

As we celebrate 65 years of independence, let this be more than a commemoration; let it be a call to action. May our 500 tongues not merely echo the past but declare a future of unity, prosperity, and peace. May our leaders, our youths, and our communities embrace the challenge to make our diversity a source of strength. May the next 65 years be a time when Nigeria’s song of harmony resounds across continents, a living testament that the Tower of Babel is behind us and the symphony of Pentecost guides us forward.

So let it be written, so let it be done. Nigeria shall become a symphony of tongues, and the world will marvel at the harmony we create.

Sunday Ogidigbo is the pastor of Holyhill Church, Abuja. Twitter/Instagram/Facebook: @SOgidigbo. Email: [email protected]