Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is repositioned and ready for the 2027 general elections.

Mr Fintiri stated this while speaking with journalists at the sidelines of the party’s state congress in Yola.

“We are trying to give birth to a new PDP where everyone will believe, trust, and have confidence in. We are really positioned, and we are ready for 2027.

“The congress was transparent and fair, the party is moving at supersonic speed and the government has recalibrated the system to provide good governance for the people,” he said.

The governor added that both the government and the party were working hand in hand to put smiles on the faces of citizens, noting that the massive turnout at the congress was a demonstration of public confidence.

According to him, the new leaders elected at the congress would steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.

“We know them and we have confidence in them; they have experience in party politics, and we believe they will lead us well as we work towards 2027.

“By God’s will, we will get there and produce another good government, just as we have experienced in the last eight years,” Mr Fintiri said.

Also speaking, Golfa Mallim, an aspirant for the House of Representatives seat for Guyuk/Shelleng Federal Constituency, congratulated the newly elected executives and urged them to build on the party’s successes.

She described the new state chairman, Hamza Madagali, as a man of the people and a visionary leader whose commitment to unity and grassroots development would strengthen the PDP.

“This is a memorable moment for us in the PDP. Alhaji Madagali has passion, love, and dedication for the growth of the party at all levels.

“His leadership would guarantee a stronger PDP capable of reclaiming more political seats in 2027,” she said.

Ms Mallim urged members to embrace unity and reconciliation, warning that internal divisions could undermine the party’s chances in future polls.

“For us to succeed as a party, we must set aside differences and work collectively. Supporting Alhaji Madagali is the first step towards a revitalised and formidable PDP in Adamawa,” she added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that PDP delegates in Adamawa electHamza Madagali as State Chairman, and Mr Saleh Shelleng as Secretary to lead the party for the next four years.

(NAN)