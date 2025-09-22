The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, says he has always frustrated the creation of a Palestinian State and will continue to do so, despite international calls for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine crisis. He also described recognition of Palestine by European countries as “an absurd prize for terrorism.”

According to a statement issued by his office on Sunday, Mr Netanyahu said Israel would have to fight at the United Nations and other international forums against “slanderous propaganda.”

The New York Times reported that Mr Netanyahu, who is wanted for war crimes at the International Criminal Court, vowed that “a Palestinian state will not be established west of the Jordan River.”

He also claimed that the creation of an independent Palestine endangers the existence of Israel, adding that his country would be responding to the countries recognising a Palestinian state.

The Israeli prime minister’s statement comes on the heels of the announcement by the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, recognising Palestine as a country and calling for support for a two-state solution.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, argued that his country made this decision to recognise Palestine as a way of maintaining prospects for peace in the Middle East region.

He noted that Hamas would have no role in governance.

“Our call for a genuine two-state solution is the exact opposite of their hateful vision,” he said.

Mr Starmer also called for a ceasefire in Gaza and demanded the release of hostages taken in Hamas’ 2023 attack.

Similarly, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said this decision aims to pave the way for a two-state solution.

“We are working to preserve the possibility of a two-state solution, to not allow the facts on the ground, deaths on the ground, the settlements on the ground, the expropriations on the ground, to get to such an extent that this is not possible,” Mr Carney said.

Portugal also joined the list of countries recognising Palestine after announcing its decision to recognise the Palestinian state.

“Recognising the State of Palestine is therefore the fulfilment of a fundamental, consistent, and widely agreed policy,” Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel told reporters in New York ahead of the annual UN General Assembly.

However, Mr Netanyahu has vowed to oppose international efforts to recognise a Palestinian state.

“I have a clear message to those leaders who recognise a Palestinian state after the terrible massacre on 7 October: you are giving a huge reward to terror.

“For years, I have prevented the establishment of this terror state, despite enormous pressures both from within and from outside.

“We did this with determination, and we did it with political wisdom,” he stated.

The Israeli foreign ministry has also warned that the recognition would only destabilise the region and would not promote peace.

The ministry added that Israel will not accept “any detached and imaginary text that attempts to force it to accept indefensible borders.”