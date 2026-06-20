The EU-SDGN Election Observation Hub has lauded the performance of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) during the 2026 Ekiti gubernatorial election, even as it flagged significant concerns regarding electoral malpractice.

In a preliminary statement released in Ado-Ekiti, the observer coalition—which includes the Kukah Centre, TAF Africa, the Nigerian Women Trust Fund (NWTF), Yiaga Africa, the International Press Centre (IPC), and the Centre for Media and Society (CEMESO)—assessed the electoral process as generally efficient but fraught with specific integrity challenges.

BVAS Success and Electoral Logistics

According to the observers, the deployment of technology was a major success, with the BVAS recording a 96 per cent functionality rate across monitored polling units.

Process Efficiency : Data from 246 of 250 sampled units indicated early arrival of election officials and materials, with voting commencing by 8:30 a.m. in 69 per cent of observed locations.

: Data from 246 of 250 sampled units indicated early arrival of election officials and materials, with voting commencing by 8:30 a.m. in 69 per cent of observed locations. Inclusive Participation: The observers noted strong engagement from women, who served in roles ranging from polling officials to party agents. Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) were also noted for their active participation with minimal accessibility hurdles.

Ongoing Concerns: Vote-Buying and Irregularities

Despite the technological success, the hub highlighted several “red flag” incidents that threaten the credibility of the #EkitiDecides2026 process.

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Malpractice : Observers documented organised vote-buying activities and voter intimidation across nine Local Government Areas (LGAs).

: Observers documented organised vote-buying activities and voter intimidation across nine Local Government Areas (LGAs). Security & Safety : While the general security situation was described as peaceful, there were 24 reported incidents of violence across 10 LGAs.

: While the general security situation was described as peaceful, there were 24 reported incidents of violence across 10 LGAs. Ballot Irregularities : The hub noted discrepancies in materials, specifically citing differences between political party listings on ballot papers versus result sheets.

: The hub noted discrepancies in materials, specifically citing differences between political party listings on ballot papers versus result sheets. Media Restrictions: Although the environment was conducive for journalism, there were reports of restricted access for media personnel in parts of Ikere, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti West, and Ikole LGAs.

Recommendations for INEC

The observer coalition urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to uphold strict compliance with result management guidelines.

Their primary recommendations include:

Prompt Transparency: Ensure the immediate and accurate uploading of all polling unit results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

Equipment Integrity: Replace malfunctioning BVAS units immediately where necessary to prevent disenfranchisement.

Collaborative Responsibility: A call to action was issued to security agencies, political parties, and voters to play their respective roles responsibly to safeguard the integrity and peaceful conclusion of the electoral process.

(NAN)