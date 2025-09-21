Nigeria joined 144 other members of the UN General Assembly to adopt a resolution allowing Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to address the high-level debate by pre-recorded video.

The decision followed the United States’ refusal to issue visas for the Palestinian delegation.

The resolution passed with 145 in favour, five against (Israel, Nauru, Palau, Paraguay, and the United States) and six abstentions (Albania, Fiji, Hungary, North Macedonia, Panama, and Papua New Guinea).

It sets out procedures for the delivery of pre-recorded statements, authorising Mr Abbas to submit his address via video in the General Assembly Hall, introduced by one of Palestine’s New York-based representatives.

The measure also allows for statements via a live link or pre-recorded video to the high-level conference taking place on the two-state solution, and other high-level meetings.

The arrangements apply only to the current 80th session.

In another action, the 193-member Assembly adopted without a vote a Saudi Arabian-proposed decision allowing the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman, to deliver a statement by video or pre-recorded message at the high-level conference on 22 September.

The US Department of State announced on 29 August that it was denying and revoking visas from members of the Palestine Liberation Organisation and the Palestinian Authority on national security grounds.

The US authorities stated that they had failed to comply with past commitments, and “for undermining the prospects for peace.”

The US often uses its votes to halt UN criticisms and actions on Israel following its occupation of Palestinian territory and its genocidal war on Gaza.

Nigeria has criticised the Israeli war on Gaza, called for an end to the war, the release of Israeli hostages by Hamas and repeatedly restated its support for a two-state solution to end the Israel-Palestine crisis, in line with past UN resolutions.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the Nigerian delegation to the current UN General Assembly is led by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

As part of his tasks, Mr Shettima will deliver Nigeria’s national statement on Wednesday, 24 September, between 3:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., New York time.