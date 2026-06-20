‎Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress has won his polling unit in Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Mr Oyebanji cast his ballot at polling unit 003 located in Oyebanji’s compound in RA 04, in Ekiti West Local Government Area.

‎Mr Oyebanji, who seeking re-election for second term, won ‎his polling unit with 326 votes.

There were 333 accredited voters out of a total of 668 registered voters at the unit.

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‎The African Democratic Congress scored two votes; the Action Democratic Party, one vote, and African Action Congress recorded one vote. There were three voided votes.

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‎The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) did not score any votes at the unit.

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‎Mr Oyebanji after casting his vote at the unit on Saturday, said the voter turnout was impressive and the exercise peaceful despite a record of about 49.9 percent turnout at the unit.