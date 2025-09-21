Remo Stars opened their 2025/26 CAF Champions League campaign in style with a commanding 4-0 victory over Comoros champions US Zilimadjou at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta, on Sunday.

The Nigeria Premier Football League champions wasted little time asserting themselves. Defender Leonard Ngenge broke the deadlock in the 12th minute, scoring after Zilimadjou failed to clear their lines.

Midfielder Ebuka Anthony doubled the lead late in the first half, giving the Sky Blue Stars a firm grip on proceedings before the interval.

After the break, Malian striker Adama Goita extended the advantage with a precise header from Ibrahim Abubakar’s cross in the 67th minute.

Substitute Samson Olasupo then sealed the rout with a composed finish ten minutes from time.

The return leg, also set for Abeokuta on Friday, leaves Remo Stars with a commanding cushion as they aim to book their place in the next round.

For Daniel Ogunmodede’s men, this campaign represents more than just another appearance in Africa’s elite competition.

It is their fourth consecutive continental outing, following near misses against AS FAR of Morocco and Medeama SC of Ghana in recent years.

Last season, they came agonizingly close once again, beating AS FAR 2-1 in Ikenne only to fall 2-0 in Rabat and bow out 3-2 on aggregate.

Those experiences, however, have forged belief and resilience. Winning the NPFL title last term elevated Remo Stars’ profile and underlined their ambition to take a decisive step forward on the continent.

Sunday’s result suggests the team may finally be ready to turn past heartbreaks into breakthroughs.

Their immediate challenge remains Zilimadjou, who are competing in the Champions League for the second consecutive season.

The Comorian side tested Nigerian opposition last year, drawing at home against Rangers before bowing out in Uyo. But against Remo Stars, their task looks much steeper.

Should the Sky Blue Stars complete the job on Friday, they will set up a blockbuster second-round clash with South African powerhouse Mamelodi Sundowns — a stage Ogunmodede and his players have long been preparing to reach.