Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has congratulated the First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, on her 65th birthday, praising her exemplary leadership in championing women’s rights and empowerment across the country.

Mr Radda described Mrs Tinubu as a trailblazer whose dedication to improving the lives of Nigerian women has set a remarkable standard in public service.

The governor noted the First Lady’s advocacy for women’s education, healthcare access, and economic empowerment, stressing that these initiatives align with Katsina State’s own commitment to gender inclusion and development. He commended the First Lady’s support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, describing her as a strong pillar whose contributions strengthen governance at the highest level.

On behalf of the government and people of Katsina State, Governor Radda wished the First Lady continued good health, wisdom, and strength as she advances her mission of empowering Nigerian women and supporting national development.