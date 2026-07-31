The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Akwa Ibom State, John Akpanudoedehe, has alleged a plot by unnamed government agents, working with some officials of his party, to replace candidates who emerged from concluded party primaries and whose names have already been submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Mr Akpanudoedehe made the allegation in a video posted on Facebook on Thursday, warning party members against what he described as attempts to infiltrate the ADC and manipulate the party’s candidate list before INEC publishes the final list.

He, however, provided no evidence to support the allegations and did not identify the government officials, party executives or prospective candidates allegedly involved.

Alleged scheme

According to Mr Akpanudoedehe, “intelligence available” to him indicates that some ADC executives at the ward, local government and state levels were holding secret meetings with government agents.

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“I have intelligence that some members of the party who are privileged to be part of our executives at the ward, local government, and state levels are in secret meetings with government agents.”

He alleged that the officials had been asking party members to submit front and back photocopies of their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), promising they would eventually emerge as the party’s candidates for the House of Assembly and House of Representatives despite the conclusion of the primaries.

According to him, those behind the alleged plot claimed they had “insiders” within INEC and assured those approached that their names would appear when the electoral commission publishes the final list.

He further alleged that they assured prospective candidates that they would provide lawyers to handle any legal challenge arising for the alleged scheming.

Although he stopped short of accusing INEC officials directly of wrongdoing, Mr Akpanudoedehe claimed those involved boasted that the judiciary, the government, and INEC is in their pocket.

Candidate substitution is a party affair – INEC

Responding to the allegations, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Akwa Ibom State, Onuoha Anugbum, said INEC has no constitutional power to substitute candidates for political parties.

“The issue of primary is a party affair. It is only the party that can substitute. INEC does not have the power to substitute candidates for political parties,” Mr Anugbum told PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.

He explained that while parties may substitute candidates within the period allowed by law, such decisions rest solely with the political parties.

“The political parties will submit candidates to INEC, which will accept their substitution, and there is a time for substitution. It is only the party that can substitute and not INEC, so if you want further verification, go to the party’s national body.”

INEC is yet to publish the final list of candidates.

Appeal to party members

Mr Akpanudoedehe urged ADC members not to be swayed by promises of automatic candidacy or financial inducements, insisting the opposition existed to provide an alternative government.

“Opposition is not to cash out but to provide an alternative government.”

He also urged members to remain loyal to the party, claiming that the emergence of a stronger opposition has rattled the APC-led government in Akwa Ibom.

“The APC government in Akwa Ibom State was sleeping until a viable opposition emerged. Now they are rushing to put together a legacy, which is too late for them.”

Unanswered questions

PREMIUM TIMES contacted Mr Akpanudoedehe to clarify which House of Assembly and House of Representatives constituencies were allegedly affected, whether he had reported the alleged plot to the ADC National Working Committee or INEC, and what evidence he possessed that there was an attempt to substitute candidates after submission. He had yet to respond as of the time of filing this report.

The ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, also did not respond to telephone calls and a text message seeking the party’s reaction.

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