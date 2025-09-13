Fresh off his CHAN Eagles experience and three matches into the 2025 NPFL season, Remo Stars midfielder Olamilekan Adedayo is stepping into new territory. At just 24, he has been handed the captain’s armband for the defending champions.

For Adedayo, the mission is clear: defend the crown, push for more trophies, and keep his dream of representing Nigeria consistently alive.

In this interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Adedayo reflects on his CHAN lessons, his ambitions with Remo Stars, and how he intends to handle the weight of leadership.

Excerpts…

PT: Congratulations on being part of the CHAN Eagles setup once again. How would you describe that experience, both on and off the pitch?

Adedayo: It was a different feeling entirely. Representing the country is one of my biggest dreams. I am happy it happened. The feeling was great. It made my years of determination and hard work not be in vain.

PT: What did wearing the Super Eagles green and white jersey at CHAN teach you about yourself and your game?

Adedayo: Wearing the Super Eagles jersey taught me about dignity. The kind of feeling you have when everything that matters to you on and off the pitch is about honouring the history and dignity of the country. I am happy to be selected to wear the jersey with dignity.

PT: Many fans felt the CHAN team didn’t quite hit its potential. What lessons are you taking from that tournament into your club career this season with Remo Stars?

Adedayo: What happened to us during the CHAN tournament is saddening. I would first like to apologise to the fans for not bringing home better results.

We already realised our mistake, and we are sorry for not giving the fans the joy they deserve. The tournament makes me realise the zeal to want to win more trophies… and that’s my goal with my club this season.

PT: Did playing with and against top home-based players at CHAN change your mentality about the NPFL level of competition?

Adedayo: Yes. It changed it. It made me realise that there are top-quality players everywhere in Africa, and in different leagues apart from ours. On the NPFL, it makes me feel that all teams would also have the mindset to strengthen their squads, hence increasing the level of competition this season.

This season is going to be another challenge… harder than last season.

PT: What was your favourite moment at the competition?

Adedayo: I will say reciting the national anthem. That’s my favourite moment.

PT: Remo Stars have had a lively start to the campaign with two wins and a draw. How would you rate the team’s performance after the first three matches?

Adedayo: This is just the beginning of the league. And we are hoping to continue with this form because we want to win the league again. That’s our goal. And we can do it.

PT: What areas of your game are you most focused on improving as the season progresses?

Adedayo: Well, I would say creating a lot of chances. I think I have to do more for the strikers.

PT: Remo Stars are believed to be going all out to defend their title again this season. Do you feel that pressure, or does it motivate you as current champions?

Adedayo: Pressure? There is no pressure. It’s more like motivation for me. Defending the title is what we want to do. And we will achieve that by God’s grace.

PT: You’ve been named captain after the exits of Junior Nduka and vice-captain Kayode Bankole. Do you feel extra pressure to deliver now as captain of the defending champions?

Adedayo: It’s actually a big task being a captain. But I am not feeling the pressure that much. I just want to play the beautiful game, win more trophies, and make my team proud for giving me this new responsibility.

PT: You’ve been tagged as one of the brightest young midfielders in the league. How do you handle that weight of expectation?

Adedayo: Well, it’s really a pleasure to be tagged as one of the brightest young midfielders in the league. I am determined to do more. My determination to achieve more is what keeps me going.

PT: Looking back at your journey so far, what drives you every matchday when you step onto the pitch?

Adedayo: Determination is the number one. Then I will say the feeling of playing each match, thinking of positive outcomes, drives me in each game I play so far.

PT: What are your personal targets this season in terms of goals, assists, or leadership impact?

Adedayo: All. I want to score goals, I want to make a lot of assists, and I also want to do my best for the team as a leader. I want others to see me and be happy I am wearing the captain’s armband.

PT: Beyond the NPFL, do you see yourself pushing for another chance in the CHAN Eagles or even the main Super Eagles squad?

Adedayo: Yes, of course. That’s my purpose as a footballer: representing the country with everything I have. I will be happy to be called upon, either CHAN or the main Super Eagles squad. I will give all my best.

PT: Remo Stars have one of the most passionate fan bases in the NPFL. What message do you have for them this season?

Adedayo: We are winning the trophies for them again this season. That’s the message. They know I love them already. Winning the trophy again will be my gift for their dedication towards the team.

PT: Finally, if you had to describe Olamilekan Adedayo’s game in one sentence to the fans, what would you say?

Adedayo: Connector.



