NAHCON Chairman, Commissioners Depart for Saudi Arabia to Conclude Service Agreements Ahead of Hajj Deadlines

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) wishes to inform the general public that its Chairman, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, along with some Commissioners, and Secretary to the Commission, Dr Mustapha M. Ali, will travel to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Monday, 22nd September 2025, to finalise agreements with relevant service providers in preparation for the 2026 Hajj.

This trip is in conformity with the operational calendar released by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (MoHU), which specifies that from 6th – 23rd September 2025 (15–29 Safar 1447H) is the period for early contracting and payment for Mashair (camps). The timeline similarly announced 23rd – 24th September 2025 (1–2 Rabi’ al-Awwal 1447H) as the deadline for contracting of essential services such as transportation and accommodation.

Meanwhile, the MoHU had set 12th October 2025 (20 Rabi’ al-Thani 1447H) as Deadline for Pilgrims’ Registration announcement and submission of pilgrims’ data for grouping via the Nusuk platform.

Consequently, the Commission fixed 8th October 2025 as the deadline for States Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, Agencies, and Commissions, as well as licensed Hajj Tour Operators, to remit Hajj fares for the 2026 Hajj exercise.

NAHCON urges all stakeholders to take these deadlines into cognizance in order to ensure seamless arrangements and a successful pilgrimage for Nigerian pilgrims.

Fatima Sanda Usara,

Deputy Director, Information and Public Relations,