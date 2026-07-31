A video showing Simon Mudi, a protocol aide to Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, being chased and repeatedly struck with bottles and chairs at a political meeting has heightened concerns over the safety of political activities in Delta State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The footage, shared on Facebook on Tuesday by former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, captures chaotic scenes after violence erupted during an All Progressives Congress (APC) Delta Central leaders and stakeholders’ meeting at the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Conference Centre in Effurun on Sunday.

Although the immediate cause of the attack could not be independently established, the violence underscored growing concerns that political tensions could escalate as parties begin positioning for the 2027 elections.

The video shows participants fleeing in panic as several men pursued Mr Mudi, also known as “Temple,” striking him on the head with bottles and throwing chairs at him while he attempted to escape.

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Mr Mudi was later seen in the clip dressed in an APC-branded safari receiving treatment in hospital with visible bruises and a bloodied head.

‘Political thuggery, plain and simple’

Mr Omo-Agege, who recently defected from the APC to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), said the incident reflected an emerging pattern of political violence in the state.

In a statement issued through his spokesman, Godwin Anaughe, the former deputy Senate president described the assault as “political thuggery”.

“A meeting of leaders from a registered political party was violently broken up, and a serving government official was assaulted with dangerous weapons in broad daylight. That this could happen at all says something deeply troubling about where Delta State’s politics is headed,” he said.

Mr Omo-Agege alleged, without presenting evidence, said the attackers were sponsored. He also linked Sunday’s violence to an earlier alleged attack on NDC governorship candidate in the state, Chris Iyovwaye, who he claimed was prevented by hoodlums from entering his hometown of Agholokpe.

Claiming both incidents were connected, he alleged that the APC was preparing “a coordinated campaign of violence and intimidation” ahead of the 2027 elections to suppress opposition strongholds.

The former deputy Senate president called on the Inspector-General of Police, the Commissioner of Police in Delta and the State Security Service to investigate the incidents, prosecute those responsible and ensure a peaceful political environment before the next general election.

Delta government, APC dismiss claims

The Delta State Government, however, rejected the allegations, insisting that the incident should not be exploited for political purposes.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, the Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, said Governor Oborevwori had already directed security agencies to investigate the violence.

“First of all, they must know that it is not everything they should use in playing politics. When there are serious issues that concern our state, anybody who says he is a statesman… must distinguish politics from other issues.”

Mr Aniagwu added: “As I speak, the governor has asked the security agencies to investigate the matter and bring anybody who is involved to book.”

He also dismissed suggestions that the incident amounted to state-sponsored political intimidation.

“How can they say it is intimidation? The person that was injured is a government official. So, is the government intimidating its official? We are not even accusing them of being the one who stirred it up because the security agencies are yet to come up with their investigation.”

The Delta APC likewise distanced itself from the violence.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Valentine Onojeghuo, the party described Mr Omo-Agege’s claims as “falsehood,” insisting its stakeholders’ meeting was conducted peacefully and that the violence had “absolutely nothing to do” with the event.

“It is unfortunate that Omo-Agege has chosen to exploit the regrettable incident… by peddling a concocted narrative of political thuggery allegedly orchestrated by the APC. Nothing could be further from the truth,” the statement said.

While welcoming an impartial investigation into the attack, the party challenged Mr Omo-Agege to submit any evidence supporting his allegations to security agencies instead of “resorting to media trials”.

The police spokesman in the state, Bright Edafe, did not respond to calls or a WhatsApp message from PREMIUM TIMES seeking updates on the investigation.

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