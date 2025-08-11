Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, on Monday announced the dissolution of the State Executive Council with immediate effect.

This was contained in a statement signed by Secretary to the State Government, Habitat Adubiaro, and made available on Sunday to journalists in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

Mrs Adubiaro, a professor, said the affected commissioners and special advisers are to hand over to the permanent secretaries or the most senior civil servants in their respective MDAs.

“Governor Oyebanji thanks the affected members of the State Executive Council and wishes them success in their future endeavours.

“The dissolution does not affect the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice. Also not affected by the dissolution are the Commissioner for Health and Human Services; Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security; Commissioner for Education; Commissioner for Works; Commissioner for Trade, Investment, Industry and Cooperatives; Special Adviser, Special Education and Social Inclusion; and Special Adviser, Lands, Survey and e-GIS.

“Also, all Directors General who are members of the State Executive Council are to retain their positions. These are the Director General Office of Transformation and Service Delivery (OTSD); Director General SDGs and Project Monitoring; and Director General Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Mrs Adubiaro added.

Mr Oyebanji had, at a retreat for the Commissioners in August 2023, said he planned to assess the performance of his commissioners every six months, based on their ability to implement work plans aligned with the administration’s development agenda.

The governor said the assessment would determine their continued stay in office, as he emphasised that poor performance wouldn’t be tolerated. This was why the members of the cabinet were made to sign a performance bond.

However, it is unclear at the time of filing this report whether the cabinet dissolution was due to the assessment of their performance.