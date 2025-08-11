The police have confirmed that five people, including a police officer, died on Friday when hundreds of armed bandits rode on motorcycles into Babanla, a town in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, and attacked the local police station and market.

The state police spokesperson, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday. She identified the slain police officer as Adejumo Wasiu.

Mrs Elire-Adeyemi said it required a coordinated response by police, the Nigerian Army, vigilantes and local hunters to end the attack.

She said peace has been restored in the community, and the security forces were in pursuit of the bandits.

‎The police spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, the Director of the State Security Services (SSS), had visited Babanla to evaluate the security situation.

During the visit, the security chiefs met with the community’s traditional ruler, Yusuf Alabi, and toured key locations in the community and the surrounding areas.

She said the police chief ordered sustained armed patrols, continuous intelligence gathering, and the deployment of specialised tracking teams.

At the same time, the SSS pledged continuous intelligence support to apprehend all those involved in the attack.

In June, a PREMIUM TIMES special report captured the severity of the security situation in the southern senatorial district of Kwara State.

Violent crimes have continued unabated in the area, despite several measures taken by the state government to restore order and public safety in the district.

Last week, a video circulated on social media of one of the communities in the same Ifelodun Local Government Area that residents deserted after months of incessant attacks by bandits.

Eka, Upper Eka, Lower Eka, Kudagbari, Gbanmu, Oloruntele, Baba Sango, Ibudo Idowu, Ibudo Olosun, Ayetoro, and Apata Olosun are some of the communities in the area reported to have been deserted by residents.

In response, the federal government deployed five fighter jets to help a team of joint security personnel deployed to Babanla and the surrounding area.