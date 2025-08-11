Tracy has emerged as the interim Head of House (HoH) for Week 3 of Big Brother Naija Season 10, following a high arena challenge.

During the live eviction airing, housemates competed in a three-stage challenge that narrowed the field to the fastest five: Denari, Kaybobo, Mensan, Tracy, and Jason Jae.

In the tight final round, a test dubbed ‘Stable Server, ’ competitors had to balance three balls on a flat surface using only one hand. Tracy outlasted her rivals to claim the HoH title.

“HoH crown to Tracy: 1, condo guest spot to Kuture, and ‘Snail of the House’ to Isabella. Biggie’s house stays entertaining!” BBNaija said.

As Interim HoH, Tracy immediately announced Kuture as her special house guest, which grants him access to the HoH lounge for the week.

What’s next?

Tracy’s reign, however, comes with a price; she must defend her title in an upcoming Head of House Challenger match, scheduled for Monday.

A win there would solidify her position; otherwise, a new HoH may be crowned. Tracy is the second female to emerge as HoH in the reality show’s season 10 edition.

This is due to a new BBNaija pattern introduced in ‘10/10’ editions, where an interim HoH will emerge on Sunday night and continue to lead for the rest of the week or lose his or her title, depending on his or her ability to defend it.