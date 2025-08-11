Inclusive development is more than a policy; it’s a moral, economic, and political responsibility. For Nigeria to reach its development potential, governments at all levels must commit to clear, inclusive, and sustainable actions, making sure no citizen is left behind.

Development is a dynamic relationship among the state, the market, and society, measured not just by average economic figures but also by the dignity and inclusion of the less advantaged. Inclusivity means making sure that all essential services and opportunities are accessible to everyone, without excluding any group.

Sustainable and fair development requires a cooperative effort among the government, market, and society to promote growth that upholds human dignity and ensures equitable access to resources, especially for marginalised groups. This strategy goes beyond economic measures, and focuses on the quality of life, human potential, and social inclusion. Inclusion is essential, politically, socially, and economically, for achieving sustainable and just progress.

Background

Inclusive development supports the United Nation’s “leave no one behind” principle, which is key to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It guarantees that no one, especially vulnerable and marginalised groups, is left out. It aims to eliminate poverty, lessen inequalities, and end discrimination by focusing on the needs of those who are left behind.

In Nigeria, this requires serious reflection on whether government policies and programmes lessen or worsen societal inequalities. Access to basic resources and opportunities should be available to everyone, including rural communities like Shendam, Shiroro, and others, regardless of the social or financial standing of the individuals there. The government, not individuals alone, holds the responsibility for ensuring fair development.

Rationale for Inclusive Development

Inclusive development tackles the intersectional challenges faced by diverse communities, ensuring equal access to resources regardless of gender, location, or economic background. Essential infrastructure, such as roads, water, electricity, and human capital development programs, lays the groundwork for thriving communities.

Under the “Renewed Hope” agenda, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has launched comprehensive programmes aimed at inclusive growth, economic stability, and social welfare. Priority sectors include infrastructure, education, employment, the digital economy, agriculture, health, and social protection, with a focus on grassroots empowerment.

Nigeria’s six regional development commissions – the Niger Delta, North East, North West, North Central, South East, and South West – play vital roles in reducing regional disparities and promoting economic growth in underserved areas. Understanding their developmental challenges is essential for fostering inclusive regional development.

A few of President Tinubu’s Inclusive Development Programmes

Major infrastructure projects like the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and Sokoto-Badagry Highway enhance regional connectivity, supporting economic integration nationwide. Youth welfare has improved with increased NYSC allowances and expanded cash transfer programs benefiting millions of vulnerable households.

In health, over 37 million Nigerians accessed services at primary healthcare centres in early 2025, supported by the rehabilitation of thousands of facilities. In addition, regional development commissions have been reinforced, alongside legislative efforts to strengthen local government autonomy for grassroots leadership.

A landmark initiative, the Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme, launched on 31 July, identifies economically active individuals in wards across Nigeria to directly support local manufacturing and commercial activities directly, boosting ward-level economies.

Conclusion

Inclusive development is more than a policy; it’s a moral, economic, and political responsibility. For Nigeria to reach its development potential, governments at all levels must commit to clear, inclusive, and sustainable actions, making sure no citizen is left behind.

Abiodun Essiet is an international development, human rights, and gender advocacy professional, with a background in public service and politics. She serves as the senior special assistant to the President of Nigeria on Community Engagement for Nigeria’s North Central Region.