In 2022, the Lord spoke to me about a coming global financial storm that would strip many people of their finances and assets. It was in the heat of the Covid pandemic. I actually made this public. But we didn’t pray about it with the required intensity. I regretted it as a lot of people in my space lost jobs, houses, businesses, and assets. The effect of this storm still lingers till today. Over the past ten years, I have learnt so much about the spiritual dimension of finances. Sadly, I have been a victim of this losses as well, needlessly losing money and assets due to my inability to engage in long and effective prayers as a watchman for myself and for the generation God has appointed me to watch over. Words fail me to tell you about the scale of financial losses that many of us experienced in the last 3 years.

“Jesus answered, “My kingdom is not of this world. If My kingdom were of this world, My servants would fight, so that I should not be delivered to the Jews; but now My kingdom is not from here” (John 18:36)

Don’t listen to church haters and God mockers. There is a spiritual dimension to sustainable finances. Over the years, I have come to realize this very important truth, and more sadly, from a place of negligence, losing a lot of financial grounds to the enemy. The natural lineage of financial reward is the development, offering, and exchange of unique products and services that add value to people for a price. That is the basic lineage of the flow of finances. Globally, it is time tested. Atheists who don’t pray make money by leveraging this model. But by the time you become the arch enemy of the kingdom of this world by being a committed son and daughter of God, you would realise that this natural model and lineage of making money would fail woefully, given the test of time.

You could have the right products and services, packaged in the best form, and marketed in the best ways, and still find it hard to sustain the flow of finances. This is my destination. Adding spiritual warfare to the natural model and lineage of finding finances, praying for your finances as an arch enemy of the kingdom of this world. The capitalists’ model of the world is designed to leverage the competences, skills, labor, and resources of the majority to satisfy the minority. This minority groups control the wealth of the world and its associated supply chains. They manipulate different political and economic variables to sustain their grip on global trades and supply chains, leaving only a meagre portion to the majority to grapple with.

Let me tell you who you are as a true son and daughter of Christ. Jesus said in John 18:36, “my kingdom is not of this world.” As a true son and daughter of God, you are an arch enemy of the interests of Satan and his children on earth. With finances in your hands, souls will be saved; the hungry will be fed; lost hopes will be restored; the homeless will be accommodated; the naked will be covered, and above all, the kingdom of God will be advanced on earth. Satan will not tolerate this. He knows as much as we all do those sustainable finances in the hands of the righteous is a dagger to the heart of his last days agenda to steal, kill, and destroy with reckless abandon. He won’t allow that to happen.

It is against this background that Satan and his agents on earth would do everything to throw hell at God’s sons and daughters by frustrating all natural efforts to attract and retain solid finances and sustainable resources to lead a productive and impactful life. He would attempt to infiltrate the hearts of that panel that should approve your proposal for that contract to demand for a bribe or to reject your proposal; he would attempt to penetrate the hearts of the politicians to make them squander the resources that should have been used to pay your salaries and gratuities.

He would ensure that law makers pass bills that would delay the approval of that loan you desperately desire to scale up the operations of your business. The list of his strategies is endless. Effective prayer will equip you with the needed discernment to know where to invest and where not to invest. Prayers will equip you with the discernment to identify fraudulent projects that would drain your finances. Effective intercession would equip you with the supernatural power of God to quench the fiery darts of the enemy against your finances. The list of benefits is endless.

It is against this background that in addition to your hard work and smart work, you must regularly pray for your finances. You must act like a trained intelligence officer. You must be ahead of the devil in this respect. The mountains of this world are under the control of the “mad men of Gadarene.” When Jesus set out on a journey to the land of the Gadarenes, Satan opposed him by starting a storm on the sea. Satan is actually more strategic than many Christians. He sees from afar. He plans ahead.

In Mark 5:5, the Bible says, “And always night and day, he was in the mountains”

The mountains of this world are primarily controlled by mad men, unsaved folks who with craftiness and wittiness continue to divert the wealth of this world into their pockets through countless businesses, innovations, and inventions. They do so with an unparalleled hunger for world dominance in the world of Artificial Intelligence, Aviation, Social Media, Medicine, Banking & Investments, Real Estate, Stocks, and Oil and Gas. They literarily control most of these mountains. They are proverbially “mad men of Gadarene.” You can’t upstage them or dethrone them in the flesh. To the ignorant, most of these folks merely trade on the turfs of business to remain the dominant forces that they are.

They merely leverage on their superior business skills and acumen to become rich and sustainably so. But that is far from the truth. A lot of these people belong to various groups in the underworld, where they synergize spiritually to maximize their capacities and potentials to remain the most dominant forces on earth. In addition to their skills and competences, many of these wealthy folks pay dangerous prices you and I would never dream of paying, were we in their shoes. Many of them offer various types of sacrifices to curry the favour of their pay master, Satan, to win strategic global contracts.

Are these the kind of people you want to upstage and dominate with your doctorate degrees? In addition to your hard work, you need to take your financial life very seriously by praying regularly about it. You need to soak your finances in prayers. You need to start a prayer movement for your projects and careers. You need to fast and pray about your contracts, asking the Lord for favour and mercy. You need to see yourself as a threat to Satan’s kingdom, and act in that manner to back up your finances with solid prayers at all times. You need to constantly pray in the Spirit, asking God for angelic assistance, mercy, grace, and favor for not just your immediate financial provisions, but for sustainable streams of finances.

“For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal but mighty in God for pulling down strongholds” (2 Corinthians 10:4)

Finances are deeply spiritual. Satan knows this, which explains why he has rolled out church haters and God mockers to divert your heart away from praying about your finances. You can never win the battle over your finances in the flesh, but in the Spirit. You don’t belong to the kingdom of this world. You are playing your game in an enemy terrain. It’s always an away game for us in this world where the majority of our spectators on earth are wicked capitalists and their enablers in our various nations. You can only win from the place of strength, the place of combining skills and competences with solid and constant intercession.

Ayo Akerele is the senior pastor of Rhema Assembly and the founder of the Voice of the Watchmen Ministries in Ontario, Canada. He can be reached through [email protected]