An altercation between a passenger and a cabin crew member onboard an Ibom Air flight has sparked online buzz after a video of the incident surfaced on social media Sunday evening.

The short footage shows a heated confrontation as the passenger, reportedly just disembarking from a Uyo–Lagos trip, engages in a physical tussle with a cabin crew member, while airport security personnel intervene.

The cause of the dispute remains unclear as of press time.

Airport security officers from the Aviation Security (AVSEC) unit quickly intervened, attempting to separate the two and restore calm. The reason for the confrontation was not immediately confirmed, but preliminary reactions point to a breach of basic in-flight safety rules.

Reacting to the viral clip, Michael Achimugu, director of public affairs and consumer protection at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), urged passengers to respect aviation safety protocols.

“When cabin crew ask you to turn off your phone before takeoff/landing, simply comply. I can’t understand why simple routine issues would lead to incidents like this, passengers need to understand that they have responsibilities, not just rights,” Mr Achimugu lamented.

The incident adds to a growing list of confrontations between passengers and airline staff in Nigeria, raising fresh concerns for both flight safety and cabin crew welfare.

The NCAA said further details of the confrontation would be made public after its review of the incident.

“Will address this after more details become clearer by tomorrow.” Mr. Achimugu added.