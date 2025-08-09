The Ekiti High Court in Ado-Ekiti, on Friday, voided the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Local Government Congress held in May.

It, however, upheld the Ward Congress held earlier on 15 March.

The judge, Bamidele Omotoso, had on 6 May granted an order while ruling on a ‘motion exparte’ number HAD/424M/2025, which was filed by a member of the party, Afolabi Adedeji.

The suit was brought against the PDP, its Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagun, the National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, the Caretaker Chairman of the party in Ekiti State, Dare Adeleke, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The plaintiff, Mr Adedeji, had sought an order of interim injunction, retraining the defendants by themselves, privies, agents and successor-in-title/office, from accepting any list of persons who did not obtain election forms, participate in the elections and elected by the simple majority votes of the ward congress of the PDP in Ekiti State to act for the party, as delegates at any election of the party apart from those elected on 15 March..

However, in his judgement, Mr Omotoso nullified the new delegates’ list submitted by the National Working Committee (NWC) and also dismissed other actions and decisions taken after the Congress of 15 March.

The judge said, “The Supreme Court held that it is an elementary principle that no suit based on a charlatan claim must be acted upon by the court.

“The High Court, in adherence to the above-cited principle of law, relying on the unchallenged disposition and the supporting affidavit to the originating process against the defendant, hereby makes the following orders:

“That the claimant is the duly elected first defendant, chairman, and delegate of Ward 1, Ado-Ekiti Local Government, as shown in Exhibit 1, having regard to Paragraphs 1, 2(a), and 12 of the Conduct of Convention of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), 2024.

“I declare invalid, and it is hereby set aside, the purported list of delegates submitted by the defendants to the first, second, and third defendants, in contravention of Sections 2, 15(2)(3), and 49 of the Congress for election into all positions of the PDP, having regard to Sections 82 and 83 of the Electoral Act, 2022, and Section 40.2.2.3 and Item 15(c), Third Schedule of the Constitution of the PDP.

“The defendants, their privies and agents are hereby perpetually restrained from recognizing the purported list of delegates in contravention of the Constitution of the PDP, 2017 (as amended).

“Having regard to Sections 82 and 83 of the Electoral Act, 2022, Section 40, Section 223, and Item 15 of the Third Schedule of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), parties are advised to review the parts in this case to avoid sin and to refrain from resorting to self-help.

“No one shall undermine the authority of this order; Registrar’s Order: The restraining of the parties during the pendency of the suit, and the flagrant disobedience to the aforesaid order of this court with regard to the election of congresses to the 177 wards, was in contempt. Such actions are hereby nullified, voided and set aside by this Honourable Court”.

In his reaction, a PDP chieftain in Ekiti, Funsho Ayeni, commended the ruling of the court, saying it gives opportunities for party members to reunite and forge for its growth and development.

He urged the PDP leaders to Bury their differences and work towards making the party a formidable platform in the state in order to unseat the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state.