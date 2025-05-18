The price of crayfish has skyrocketed in major markets in Lagos State, causing many consumers to resort to rationalisation of the popular seafood due to low purchasing power.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a paint bucket of crayfish sold for N4,000 to N5,000 in early 2024 now costs between N12,500 and N14,000.

Similarly, a measurement that once went for N40,000 now sells for N75,000 to N80,000.

A ‘Derica’ cup, formerly N1,000, now sells for N3,000 to N4,000.

Also, a basket of crayfish currently goes for between N260,000 and N350,000.

The traders and consumers who spoke to NAN in separate interviews on Sunday in Lagos expressed concerns over the price hike of the popular seafood staple.

The treasurer of Oyingbo Foodstuff Market Association, Lagos, Abigail Onu, said the high cost was because crayfish were currently out of season.

“Crayfish is scarce and expensive during the off-season, affecting both quantity and quality, with partially filled bags and reduced freshness.

“The crayfish you will buy now will not be as fresh as when it is in its season.

“At the moment, a measurement of crayfish costs between N75,000 and N80,000, depending on the type. In contrast, when in season, that same measurement can drop to as low as N40,000.

“Dealers are struggling to meet demand. The majority of our dealers don’t even have crayfish to sell,” Mrs Onu said.

She noted that the price hike, which began in February, was not new to the market.

“It is a trend that repeats every year.

“From June, the crayfish season begins, and buyers can expect better quality and significantly lower prices,” she said.

A crayfish seller at Oyingbo Market, Ugomma Maduekwe, attributed the development to the off-season and increased export demands.

“Crayfish is not in season right now, which is why it’s scarce and expensive. We cannot also rule out the increasing export demand.

“The export of crayfish is impacting local supplies, as many buyers now export in bulk to markets offering higher prices, reducing availability in domestic markets

“It means we have less for local consumers, and that’s affecting prices,” Mrs Maduekwe said.

Another trader at the Alimosho Market, Idaya Mashika, highlighted poor storage conditions as a challenge for traders.

“Crayfish spoils easily when not stored properly, especially in this kind of humid weather. If you lose a bag, that’s tens of thousands gone. We sell at higher prices to cover the risk and potential losses,” Mrs Mashika said.

She added that traders were being cautious with supply because of spoilage.

“Most of us don’t stock too much anymore. We buy in smaller quantities, and that makes prices unstable,” she added.

A consumer, Adebanke Agbo, said she had to reduce the amount of crayfish she buys.

“I used to cook with crayfish in nearly every meal. Now, I measure it carefully. I still buy it because no seasoning cube can give that traditional taste that crayfish gives, but it’s getting harder to afford.

“Crayfish adds a deep, rich taste to my meals. I can’t cook egusi or ogbono soup without it. It’s expensive now, but I just buy smaller quantities,” Mrs Agbo said.

Another consumer, Oluyemisi Akewushola, said nothing can replace the taste you get from cooking with crayfish.

“I don’t see alternatives for crayfish. It just has to be crayfish or nothing. What I do is buy what I can afford and manage it until I can buy more.

“I had to buy a derica of crayfish at the Oyingbo Market for N3,000 when I couldn’t afford to buy a small paint bucket that was going for N12,500.

“I bought it for N10,000 last month, now it’s N12,500. And I heard it might go up again. I can’t stop using it completely, so I just buy less and make it stretch. I have also observed that most traders don’t even have fresh crayfish. Most of the ones I have seen in the market look dried out and dirty,” Mrs Akewushola said.

NAN reports that crayfish is more than just an ingredient in Nigerian kitchens. It is a cornerstone of flavour.

Whether as powder or when prepared whole, crayfish delivers a savoury punch that elevates the most basic meal into a deeply satisfying experience.

Crayfish is especially valued in dishes like egusi soup, ogbono soup, okra, and native jollof rice.

In many homes, it’s considered non-negotiable in daily cooking, with some households even buying in bulk to store through the year.

The use of crayfish dates back generations, especially in coastal communities where fishing is a way of life.

(NAN)

