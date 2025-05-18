Organisers of the 22nd National Sports Festival, tagged Gateway Games, 2024, have announced that two of Nigeria’s finest music superstars, Davido and Asa, will perform live at the highly anticipated Opening ceremony of the Games at the MKO Sports Arena.
After months of preparation and planning, the opening ceremony of the Sports Festival will take place on Sunday at the MKO stadium in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, by 5 p.m.
As part of activities to ensure the 2024 Gateway Games is one of the best organised festivals, different activities and cultural displays have been lined up to light up the Games.
Director General of the National Sports Commission, Bukola Olopade, who doubles as the Chairman of the Main Organising Committee of the Games, said the stage is set for what is about to be the best-organised opening ceremonies in the history of the Festival.
” This is our own Olympics, and from start to finish, the festival must portray that global feel, both in competition and organisation. This is why the National Sports Commission and the Ogun State Government have put up a world-class event to mark the Opening ceremony today”.
” I have spent the last two years saying Ogun state will host the best Festival, but doubters never believed. Beyond the aesthetic you are seeing here today, which confirms to everyone what I have been saying, from the opening ceremony to the Games proper, you will be seeing the best”.
” Also Beyond that, this is the first NSF ever that the first two days will be rancour free from hostel and feeding, So I am very excited about everything and what is even coming up later today in the Opening Ceremony”.
” I might not reveal all, but I can tell you that Davido will be closing it up and Asa will be starting it. However I will not disclose what will be in-between. Nigerians should just stay glued to their Television because they are about to witness an opening ceremony like never before”, he concluded.
