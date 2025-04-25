Justice Akintayo Aluko of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Friday, remanded a musician, Terry Alexander Ejeh, otherwise known as Terry Apala, in a Correctional Centre for alleged mutilation of the Naira notes.

The singer, famous for his breakthrough single ‘Champagne Showers,’ was arraigned by the Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a one-count charge of mutilating the Naira notes.

The charge reads: “That you, TERRY ALEXANDER EJEH, on the 5th day of January 2025, at La Madison Place, Oniru, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, whilst dancing during a social event, tampered with Naira notes issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by marching on the same and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007.”

He pleaded not guilty to the offence when it was read to him.

Given his plea, the prosecution counsel, S.I. Suleiman, prayed for a trial date and urged the court to remand him to a Correctional Centre.

Bail application

The defence counsel, Felix Nwabuda, informed the court of a bail application dated 23 April and prayed the court for a short date for the application hearing.

“ Whilst praying the court for a short date for the bail application hearing, I will be craving the court’s indulgence to release the defendant to the defence.

“We undertake to produce him in court. He will not evade hearing. He came in from the United Kingdom on April 23, 2025, and on the invitation of the EFCC, he came on his own.”

The prosecution counsel, however, opposed the application, saying, “The application is alien and unheard of.”

“I urge the court to allow us to look at the application and respond properly so that the court can make a well-informed ruling,” he said.

In a short ruling, Mr Aluko refused the application of the defence.

Mr Aluko adjourned until 5 May and ordered the defendant remanded in the Ikoyi Correctional Centre pending the determination of the bail application

Terry Apala, who has worked with Don Jazzy, Flavour, MI Abaga, Duncan Mighty, and several others, joins the likes of crossdresser Bobrisky, socialite Cubana Chief Preist and ex-beauty queen Simi Gold, Kano Tiktoker Murja Kunya who have been arraigned for Naita mutilation.

