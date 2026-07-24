The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has commenced an investigation into Thursday’s runway excursion involving an Enugu Air aircraft at Benin Airport, Edo State, pledging to determine the circumstances surrounding the occurrence.

The development comes hours after PREMIUM TIMES reported that an Enugu Air Embraer E170 aircraft operating Flight 4264 from Lagos to Benin veered off the runway after landing. All 63 passengers and five crew members on board safely disembarked, with no injuries or fatalities recorded.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the NSIB said it immediately deployed its Go Team to Benin Airport after receiving notification of the incident.

According to the bureau, investigators have begun preserving evidence, interviewing the flight crew and other relevant personnel, examining the aircraft, assessing runway conditions and reviewing operational and technical records to determine what led to the occurrence.

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The bureau added that the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and other relevant airport authorities had been notified, while the aircraft had been secured.

The Director-General of the NSIB, Alex Badeh Jr., said although everyone on board escaped unharmed, every runway excursion requires a thorough and independent investigation.

“We are relieved that all passengers and crew members are safe and that no injuries were reported. While this is reassuring, every runway excursion is a serious occurrence that deserves a thorough and independent investigation,” Mr Badeh said.

He said the bureau’s investigators arrived at the scene within minutes of being notified.

“Our Go Team was on the ground within minutes of notification, and that speed of response reflects the readiness and professionalism of our investigators. We urge the public to refrain from speculation as our investigators carry out their work in accordance with international standards,” he added.

The NSIB said it would release a preliminary report within 30 days in line with regulatory requirements, while a final report containing its findings and safety recommendations would be published after the investigation is completed.

It also urged stakeholders in the aviation industry to continue prioritising safety and cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.

Earlier incident

Earlier on Thursday, Enugu Air confirmed that one of its aircraft experienced a runway excursion after landing at Benin Airport.

The airline said the aircraft had been secured while the relevant aviation authorities had been notified in line with established procedures.

“We confirm that all passengers and crew have safely disembarked and there were no injuries or casualties,” the airline said.

Although Enugu Air initially referred to the occurrence as a runway incursion, video footage later shared by the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, showed the Embraer E170 aircraft off the runway in a grassy area. In aviation, such an occurrence is classified as a runway excursion.

Enugu Air said an assessment of the aircraft was underway and warned that the incident could result in temporary adjustments to some of its scheduled flights.

The runway excursion also disrupted flight operations at Benin Airport.

PREMIUM TIMES also reported that Air Peace temporarily suspended all flights to and from the airport following the temporary closure of the runway. The airline described the disruption as beyond its control and apologised to affected passengers while airport authorities worked to restore normal operations.

The NSIB is responsible for conducting independent investigations into air accidents and serious incidents in Nigeria to determine their probable causes and issue safety recommendations aimed at preventing similar occurrences. Under international aviation standards, the bureau’s mandate is to improve aviation safety rather than apportion blame or determine civil or criminal liability.