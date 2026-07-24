President Bola Tinubu said consistency in the implementation of economic reforms has stabilised the economy, ushering Nigeria into its golden era, with readiness to enjoy the benefits of democracy.

President Tinubu, who received a delegation of stakeholders from the Northeast zone of the country led by Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno State, attributed the success of the reforms to the strong support of the sub-nationals.

The delegation included Governors Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, Mala Buni of Yobe State, Deputy Governor of Adamawa State, Kaletapwa Farauta, Shehu of Borno, Umar Al-Kanemi, Aku Uka of Wukari, Manu Matakhitswen, Emir of Fika, Abali Ibn Idrissa and Emir of Gombe, Abubakar Shehu-Abubakar.

Other members of the delegation were Vice President-elect in the 1993 election, Babagana Kingibe; ministers; senators; House of Representatives members; and former service chiefs from the North-east.

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President Tinubu urged the governors to do more in consolidating the gains of economic reforms, and ensure that Nigerians fully understand the trajectory of growth, as well as equally participate in the process and share in the harvest.

“The economy is already stabilised. To many of the governors here present, I want to say thank you very much, and I want to charge you to do more. The golden era is here now. Nigerians are not asking for too much: simple stability, social welfare,” he said.

The president harped on the need for stakeholders in the North-east to sustain unity in fighting terrorism and banditry, as well as advance socio-economic development in the region.

“I could see the leadership of the North-east challenged because of terrorism and banditry. I could see our collaboration. We work together, we stick together, we think together, and we face the challenges the best way possible as a united country.

“Among the visitors today are some pensioners. I hope you are receiving your pensions if you are affiliated to the government. If I can go political – somebody among my prospective opponents; they privatised government investment in public entities. But they forget to pay the pensioners; I’m clearing the pensions now, clearing the mess they created.

“I promise you through the twists and turns of this democracy, Nigeria will survive, and I will find our unity in diversity, a good path for democratic stability and prosperity in the country. I promise you we’ll do our best,” the president said.

President Tinubu thanked the leaders and elders of the region, especially the traditional rulers whom he described as leaders of conscience, and particularly, the Shehu of Borno, whom he consulted in the run-up to his presidential quest, as well as Mr Kingibe.

“Your Excellencies, let me acknowledge Babagana Kingibe, my leader and a mentor who helped cut my teeth politically as the first national chairman of the Social Democratic Party,” the president said.

Leader of the delegation, Gov Zulum, a professor, said the North-east stakeholders were at the State House for a thank-you visit to Mr President for re-nominating Vice President Kashim Shettima as his running mate in the forthcoming 2027 presidential election.

He also reaffirmed their commitment to the success of the Tinubu-Shettima ticket.

“We will continue to support the programmes and policies of your government. We will continue to mobilise our people to key into the Renewed Hope Agenda at the grassroots. We are fired up that come 2027, the North-east will massively deliver your ticket and all other APC candidates at all levels,” Mr Zulum said.

The Borno governor also lauded President Tinubu’s infrastructural development in the region, and the rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons, assuring the President of the region’s continued support for his administration.

“We wish to acknowledge and register our profound appreciation to your administration for the commencement of the Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe-Biu-Maiduguri expressway, among other strategic road projects in the North-east region, which will positively impact the security of lives and properties of our people.”

In his remarks, Mr Kingibe acknowledged the leadership, vision and commitment of the president in driving the necessary economic reforms, reaffirming their commitment to support the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential ticket in the forthcoming 2027 election to consolidate on the economic gains.

“We are here to reaffirm and recommit ourselves to be his partner in ensuring that his efforts continue. As our leader, the Governor of Borno State said, for the next five years, we are not active politicians that you see on the screens or in the media every day, but we are there with our people; we guide them.

“We explain to them what the implications of government policies are and what the alternatives would be. We are there to give legitimacy because our people trust us, our people believe in us. And they know that wherever we are, that’s where truth and hope stand.

“Mr President, we are with you, we are with your administration and by the grace of God, you will continue where we stopped in 1993 and bring hope to our great fatherland,” he said.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

July 23, 2026