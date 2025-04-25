Respected brothers and sisters! I want all the world to hear that, wallahi, Prophet Isa Al-Masihu (Jesus) was a Prophet and Messenger of Allah the Almighty sent to convey to the people the religion of Islam and to call them to worship Allah, their Creator. Muslims believe in his Prophethood and in his truthfulness in conveying that message. Muslims love and respect him. Prophet Isa Al-Masihu is alive now, living in the second heaven, worshipping Allah. He will return to earth before the Day of Judgment and will rule the Muslims with the Shari’ah of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

All perfect praise be to Allah the Lord of the Worlds. May His peace and blessings be upon our Prophet Muhammad and upon all his family and companions.

Dear brothers and sisters! Allah sent many messengers to the humans as a mercy from Him. Allah sent them all to teach the people what is the correct and acceptable worship of Allah–their Creator and the Creator of everything. All the Prophets of Allah, the first of whom was Adam and the last of whom is Muhammad, came with one Religion–Islam, one creed–the belief in the Oneness of Allah.

They all taught that Allah is attributed with all the perfect attributes and that He does not resemble any of His creations. They taught what Allah ordered us to perform with and refrain from in this life. They taught there is the Judgment Day in which each one of us will be judged as to whether or not we fulfilled our obligations in this life.

None of them taught their people what contradicts the belief in the Oneness of Allah. Each one of them ordered their followers to believe in the rest of the Prophets. Imam al-Bukhari related that Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“The Prophets are brothers from the same father with different mothers. Their religion is one although their Shari’ah (rules of the religion) differed. I am the most deserving of Prophet Isa (Jesus). There was no other Prophet between us.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Allah sent Prophet Isa Al-Masihu (Jesus) as the messenger before Prophet Muhammad. He was one of the five best messengers of Allah, called Ulul-Azm, those with the highest status, who were the most patient. He was Isa Al-Masihu, the son of Maryam, the daughter of Imran, from the sons of Israel.

Prophet Isa Al-Masihu, as all the Prophets, was truthful in what he conveyed from Allah, and although today we follow the Shari’ah of Prophet Muhammad, Muslims respect, love, and believe in Isa Al-Masihu (Jesus) and in his Prophethood.

Maryam (Mary), the mother of Isa Al-Masihu (Jesus), was a pious Muslim woman from the offspring of Israel during the time of Prophet Zakariyyah. Prophet Zakariyyah was a Prophet of Allah sent to convey to the people to follow the Shari’ah revealed to Prophet Musa (Moses). In the Qur’an there is a chapter named Maryam referring to Maryam (Mary), the mother of Isa Al-Masihu (Jesus). This chapter talks about Maryam: her birth, her story, and the birth of Prophet Isa Al-Masihu (Jesus), and other things. Maryam’s mother conceived and delivered Maryam when she was an old woman, at an age when women usually can no longer have babies. One day Maryam’s mother saw a bird feeding its young and she longed for a baby herself.

She made a supplication and Du’a to Allah to bless her with a child and vowed that she would make him a servant for the Noble House in Jerusalem, dedicated for worship, because she thought the child would be male. Allah answered her supplication and Maryam’s mother conceived and delivered a baby girl. She named her “Maryam” and asked Allah to protect her and her offspring from evil.

Since Maryam’s father had died, Prophet Zakariyyah (who was the husband of Maryam’s sister) became Maryam’s guardian. From him, Maryam learned the religion. She grew up as a righteous, pure, and pious Muslim woman worshipping Allah and endeavouring greatly in performing obedience to Him. Before she turned fourteen (14) years old, Maryam was a very pious woman with a special status. She became the best of the women in the world. It is mentioned in the Qur’an that the angels said Allah chose Maryam and preferred her to the other women of the world [See Qur’an, Ali-Imran, 42-43]

Imam Ibn Jarir and others narrated that one day Maryam (Mary) ran out of water. She asked her cousin, Yusuf, the son of Ya’aqub to go with her to get some. He declined, saying he had his sufficiency for that day, so Maryam went to fetch water alone. There, she found Angel Jibril, whom Allah had sent to her in the shape of a man. Thinking he was a human who might harm her, she asked refuge with Allah from him. Angel Jibril told her:

“I am the Messenger of your Lord to you. I was sent to give you a pious child who is pure from sins.”

Maryam told him:

“How would I have a son? I have no husband, and I am not an adulterer or a fornicator.”

Angel Jibril told her:

“Creating a son without a father is an easy matter to Allah. Allah will make him a sign for the people and an indication of the Power of Allah. He will send him as a mercy from Him and an endowment to the one who follows him and believes in him. Creating him is a matter Allah willed and destined, so it will not be blocked or changed.”

Angel Jibril blew the soul of Isa Al-Masihu (Jesus) into Maryam and Isa’s soul entered into her womb. Maryam became pregnant with Isa Al-Masihu (Jesus) (Peace be upon him). There is a difference of opinion between the Islamic scholars as to the term of her pregnancy. sSome said nine months, some said eight, and some said other than that. However, when the signs of pregnancy became apparent on her, her cousin, Yusuf the Carpenter, was disturbed and did not know how to interpret that matter.

If he wanted to accuse her he would remember how pious she was. If he wanted to declare her innocence, he would see the signs of pregnancy. So he decided to open the subject with her. He asked her:

“Tell me, would plants grow without seeds? Would trees grow without rainfall? Would there be a child without a male?”

To all these questions Maryam said:

“Yes.”

Then she asked him:

“Did you not know Allah made the plants emerge without seeds the day He created them? Did you not know Allah created the trees the first time without rain? Did you not know Allah created Adam and Hawwa’ (Eve) without a father or a mother?”

Yusuf knew all these things and when she responded in this way, he felt assured of her innocence and that this was something special given to her by Allah the Almighty.

When the signs of her pregnancy became apparent, Maryam (Mary) went away from her people. The pangs of birth led her to the trunk of a dead palm tree. Out of her shyness from the people, and fearing they would accuse her of having done something ugly, she wished she was dead and not a trace of her could be found. Angel Jibril called to her, comforting her.

He told her Allah made a small river run under her from which she could drink, and should she shake the trunk of the dead palm tree next to her, it would turn green and moist dates would fall down from which she could eat and be nourished. Angel Jibril told her when she faces her people with her son to tell anyone who questions her about him that she had made a vow not to talk to any human for that day.

That day, Maryam (Mary) gave birth to her son, Isa Al-Masihu (Peace be upon him). Forty (40) days later she carried him back to her people. They accused her of having fornicated. In response, Maryam pointed to her son, meaning to tell them to talk to him. They were angered at this and thought she was mocking them by asking them to speak with a 40-day old baby lying in a small cradle. At this, Allah the Most High made Isa Al-Masihu (Jesus) to speak.

When Maryam’s people heard that, they refrained from harming her or Prophet Zakariyyah, about whom they had made ugly accusations. After Baby Isa Al-Masihu spoke these words, he did not speak again until he became at an age when children normally begin to speak. Isa’s speaking from the cradle was a preparation and a sign of his creed and coming Prophethood, when he would call the people to believe in Allah, the One Who does not have a partner and to believe in the message of Isa (Jesus) – that he was the servant and messenger of Allah. The first words he spoke were:

“I am a servant of Allah.”

Maryam (Mary) took Isa Al-Masihu (Jesus) to Egypt where they stayed for a period of time. Then they returned to the countries of ash-Sham–to a city known as an-Nasirah. Isa (Jesus, Peace be upon him), studied the Torah in the schools and memorised it. He spoke Syriac, the language of the people of Palestine at that time, and the language in which the Heavenly Book, called the Injil (The Gospel), was revealed later in his life to him. He was a pious worshipper of Allah, following the rules of the Torah revealed to Prophet Musa (Moses). This took place before Jesus (Isa) himself became a messenger.

Allah sent the Revelation of Prophethood to Isa Al-Masihu (Jesus) when he was thirty years old. Allah revealed to him new laws which abrogated some of the laws revealed to Prophet Musa (Moses). Prophet Isa conveyed the revelation to the people and called them to believe in his message.

Prophet Isa, like all the Prophets of Allah, performed miracles. Allah sent all the Prophets with miracles as a proof to their Prophethood, so that the people would witness, know about them, and believe in their Prophethood. Many of Prophet Isa’s miracles were in curing the illnesses, to be a stronger proof of his truthfulness, since the people at his time were famous for being knowledgeable in the field of medicine. Prophet Isa cured those with seemingly incurable illnesses and diseases.

Prophet Isa Al-Masihu (Jesus) cured a man inflicted with leprosy. He put his honourable hand on the face of a man who was born blind and cured his sight. Once Prophet Isa (Jesus) supplicated to Allah to bring back to life one person who had died and was being carried to the burial place, and Allah brought this person back to life.

Prophet Isa Al-Masihu (Jesus) had other kinds of miracles also. He formed the shape of bats from clay and then they would fly away a distance. One of the miracles of Isa is mentioned in the Noble Qur’an in Surah al-Ma’idah, Verses 112-114, which tells about one time when Prophet Isa and the people who were with him reached to a place where there was not enough food for all the people with him.

The students of Prophet Isa asked him to supplicate to Allah for food which would come down on them from the sky. Isa made supplication to Allah and the angels brought down the food on a piece of material before the eyes of the people. Hundreds and hundreds of people ate from that food, and there was no sign the food had diminished in quantity. This miracle increased the belief of the believers. The blasphemers and enemies however, claimed Prophet Isa had performed sorcery and magic on their eyes.

After his revelation, Prophet Isa lived on earth for about three years. He used to travel from place to place calling people to the proper worship of Allah the Almighty. He was so detached from the worldly matters that he did not worry that he did not have a house to return to at night. He used to sleep wherever the night would fall on him, whether he was in an open land or in a sheltered place. He wore clothing made out of unwoven wool. He ate from the raw plants of the earth, without desiring to cook them, unlike his so-called followers today. Prophet Isa did not marry or have children.

Prophet Isa Al-Masihu (Jesus) received a Heavenly Book, the Injil (Gospel), which contained the Shari’ah, (rules of the religion) revealed to him. In it was the prohibition of associating partners with Allah. In it was the prohibition to consume the usurious gain (Riba), pig meat, blood, and the meat of animals not slaughtered properly. It contained the order to perform the Prayer (with bowing and prostration) twice a day. It had the order to fast (but other than the month of Ramadan), and the order to perform taharah (purification).

Prophet Isa Al-Masihu (Jesus) came with a Shari’ah that contained making permissible some of the things which had been forbidden upon the children of Israel in the Torah. Although what is called “The Bible” today contains some true stories of Prophet Isa (Jesus), it does not contain the true Injil (Gospel) which was revealed to him.

Respected brothers and sisters! When Prophet Isa Al-Masihu was 33 years old, the blasphemers and enemies among the offspring of Israel plotted to kill him, for their hatred, jealous and envy against him, but Allah saved him from their harm. Imam Ibn Abi Hatim and an-Nasa’i narrated from the route of Ibn Abbas that he said:

“Prophet Isa (Jesus) was in session with twelve of his elite companions in a house. He told them that among them would be who would blaspheme in the future. Then he asked them, “Who among you would want to be made to look like me, be killed in my place, and be my companion in Paradise.” The youngest among them stood up and said, “Me.” Prophet Isa (Jesus) told him to sit, then repeated his same question. Again, the same young man said, “Me.” Again, Prophet Isa told him to sit, then again asked the same question. After the same young man volunteered for the third time, Prophet Isa received the revelation that this young man would be the one who would be made to look like him and killed instead of him. Prophet Isa Al-Masihu (Jesus) was raised to the sky from an opening in the ceiling of the house. When the Jews came after Prophet Isa, they saw that young man, whom Allah made to look like Isa. They took him, thinking he was Prophet Isa, and crucified him.”

It should be noted here that there are two widespread false stories about this matter. In one, it is claimed that one of the Prophet Isa’s students was paid a great sum of money to lead those Jews to Isa however Allah made him look like Prophet Isa, so they though he was Prophet Isa and they crucified him. In another, it is said that the person killed in place of Prophet Isa was the leader of the Jews. Both of these stories are totally false.

After Prophet Isa Al-Masihu (Jesus) was raised to the sky, his nation lived following his guidance, teaching, and methodology for two hundred (200) years. However, the nation of Prophet Isa did not remain steadfast to Islam. Three hundred (300) years after Prophet Isa was raised to the sky, those who were following the ones who had perverted the teachings of Prophet Isa became very numerous, and those who were truly following the religion of Islam were few and weak. After some five hundred (500) years, none of the believing Muslims of Prophet Isa’s nation were left. When Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) was sent, he was the only Muslim worshipping only Allah from among the people of the earth.

Fellow brothers and sisters! Wallahi, Prophet Isa (Jesus, Peace be upon him), is still alive – in the second sky – worshipping Allah. And he will descend to earth before the Day of Judgment and his descent will be one of the great signs of the nearing of that Day. Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) informed us that Prophet Isa will descend to earth at a place on the eastern side of Damascus, with his hands on the wings of two angels.

He will meet a group of Muslims getting ready to perform the Prayer, with the Mahdi as their Imam. The Mahdi will ask Prophet Isa to lead them in that prayer, however, Prophet Isa will ask the Mahdi to stand Imam for them–as a sign that Prophet Isa will rule with the rules revealed to Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him). After this one time, Prophet Isa will lead the people in prayers because he has a higher status than the Mahdi.

After he descends, Prophet Isa Al-Masihu (Jesus) will rule the earth with the Shari’ah of Prophet Muhammad, the Shari’ah Muslims are ordered to follow until the Judgment Day. He will break the cross, kill the pig, and abolish the jizyah (All the Taxes and compulsory payment wrongly enforced on the people). He will kill the Dajjal, an ugly, evil blasphemer who claims himself as God, and who misleads many people to blaspheme. Prophet Isa will perform Hajj and travel to visit the grave of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) to salute him, and to greet him by saying, “Assalamu alaikum ya rasulallah”, as narrated by Imam Abu Dawud at-Tayalisi and many others.

During his time, the people of Ya’juj and Ma’juj (Gog and Magog) will appear and cause great destruction to the earth and devastation to the Muslims. Prophet Isa Al-Masihu will take the believers to Mount at-Tur to supplicate to Allah there to relieve them from these people. Allah will answer their Du’a and prayers and destroy all the people of Ya’juj and Ma’juj. After that, Prophet Isa will rule the Muslims and there will be a time when peace, comfort, and safety will prevail.

Prophet Isa Al-Masihu will live for forty (40) years on earth after he descends. He will marry and have children. Then, he will die and be buried.

Abdullah Ibn Salam said:

“It is written in the original Torah that Prophet Isa Al-Masihu will be buried next to Prophet Muhammad (in the chamber of Aisha).”

Respected brothers and sisters! I want all the world to hear that, wallahi, Prophet Isa Al-Masihu (Jesus) was a Prophet and Messenger of Allah the Almighty sent to convey to the people the religion of Islam and to call them to worship Allah, their Creator. Muslims believe in his Prophethood and in his truthfulness in conveying that message. Muslims love and respect him. Prophet Isa Al-Masihu is alive now, living in the second heaven, worshipping Allah. He will return to earth before the Day of Judgment and will rule the Muslims with the Shari’ah of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

Fellow brothers and sisters! It is an obligation upon a true Muslim to avoid attacking, harming or speaking bad about others honour, irrespective of their religious, tribal, regional differences, be they men, women or children, don’t insult or call them names. This is since The Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) said:

“A true believer is not involved in taunting, or frequently cursing (others) or in indecency or abusing.” [At-Tirmidhi]

In fact, Islamic Shari’ah came to preserve five necessities: religion, intellect, honour, wealth, and life, and banned any aggression against them. There are many evidences on this. For example, The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“A Muslim is the one from whose tongue and hands the Muslims are safe.” [Muslim]

In his commentary on this report, Imam An-Nawawi said:

“It means not harming others with word or action. The hand is mentioned in particular because most actions are done using it.” [See Sharh An-Nawawi Ala Muslim, volume 2, page 10]

It was also mentioned in the book, Fayd Al-Khadir, volume 6, page 271 that:

“Harming people indicates a shortage in the Iman (faith) of the person who commits such act. There are two types of harm: Physical and none Physical. Physical harm is, for example, taking others wealth through theft or looting, attacking or inflicting harm on them. Non-physical harm is embodied in envy, hatred, arrogance, harshness, thinking ill of others, and the like.”

In addition, a Muslim is commanded not to talk about others in a manner that they don’t like. Allah The Almighty Says:

“And spy not on each other behind their backs. Would any of you like to eat the flesh of his dead brother? Nay, you would abhor it…But fear Allah: For Allah is Oft-Returning, Most Merciful.” [Surah Al-Hujurat, 12]

Imam An-Nawawi said:

“Chapter on prohibiting backbiting and calumny: These are the ugliest and most widespread of sins, so I began with them as a warning. As for backbiting, it is talking about your brother in a manner that he doesn`t like…..As for calumny, it is conveying false statements to people to cause them to get on each other’s necks. According to scholarly consensus (Ijma’), both are forbidden, and texts of Shari’ah are agreed on that as well.”

An exclusion to this general rule, (Al-Asl) means the exception, is that it is permissible to utter evil words out loud if a person is wronged; however, this shouldn’t exceed the permitted limits because the general rule is that this is forbidden but permissible in this case only, since Allah, The Exalted, Says in this regard:

“Allah loveth not the utterance of harsh speech save by one who hath been wronged. Allah is ever Hearer, Knower.” [Surah An-Nisa’i, 148]

However, a Muslim should adhere to the morals celebrated in Islam and avoid lying and falsehood and not to be carried away by the desire to slander and take revenge. Allah The Almighty Says:

“O you who believe! stand out firmly for Allah, as witnesses to fair dealing, and let not the hatred of others to you make you swerve to wrong and depart from justice. Be just: that is next to piety: and fear Allah. For Allah is well-acquainted with all that you do.” [Surah Al-Ma’idah, 8]

In conclusion, as a rule, it isn’t permissible to insult, attack or harm others, irrespective of your religious, tribal or regional differences; however, it is permissible for the wronged to claim their right by the legal means generally permitted in the country where they are staying.

I pray, may the peace and mercy of Allah be upon this respected, honoured and beloved Messenger of Allah, Prophet Isa (Jesus), the son of Maryam (Mary).

And I humbly ask Allah to enlighten us with the light of true Knowledge, and keep us steadfast to the path of truth and righteousness. Ameen.

All praise is due to Allah, the Lord of all creation; may Allah extol the mention of our noble Prophet Muhammad in the highest company of Angels, bless him and give him peace and security―and his family, his Companions and all those who follow him correctly and sincerely until the establishment of the Hour.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah and the late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene’s Mosques, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: [email protected] or +2348038289761.

This Jumu’ah Khutbah (Friday sermon) was prepared for delivery today, Friday, Shawwal 27, 1446 AH (April 25, 2025).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

