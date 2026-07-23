The 2026 Commonwealth Games got underway in Glasgow, Scotland, on Thursday, with Team Nigeria aiming for one of its best performances in the country’s history at the multi-sport event.

Around 3,000 athletes from 74 Commonwealth nations and territories are competing at the Games, which will run from 23 July to 2 August. Glasgow is hosting the event for the second time after first staging the Games in 2014, having stepped in after Australia’s Victoria state withdrew because of rising costs. This year’s edition has been scaled down to 10 sports from the 17 featured at the last Games.

Competition began on Thursday morning with bowls and para bowls before the official opening ceremony at the OVO Hydro, where King Charles III is expected to formally declare the Games open after receiving the King’s Baton, which has travelled across all 74 Commonwealth nations and territories.

For Nigeria, the Glasgow Games mark a significant milestone as the country makes its 16th appearance at the Commonwealth Games, 76 years after its debut at the 1950 Games in Auckland, New Zealand.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Nigeria has established itself as one of the Commonwealth’s strongest sporting nations over the decades, winning medals across athletics, boxing, wrestling, weightlifting and para sports.

Team Nigeria ready

According to the National Sports Commission (NSC), Nigeria’s full delegation has arrived in Glasgow, with all 74 athletes settled in the Games Village ahead of the start of competition.

The contingent is led by NSC Chairman Shehu Dikko and Director General Bukola Olopade, alongside Commonwealth Games ambassadors and former sports administrators, including Gbenga Elegbeleye, Alhassan Yakmut, Amos Adamu and Victor Iroele.

Team Nigeria was also expected to parade in green-and-white ceremonial attire during the opening ceremony, showcasing the country’s cultural heritage before a global audience.

The NSC said Glasgow 2026 presents another opportunity for Nigeria to build on more than seven decades of Commonwealth Games success.

The commission added that months of preparation, improved athlete welfare and a squad featuring world champions, Paralympic champions, Commonwealth champions and emerging talents have boosted expectations of another successful outing.

Nigeria’s preparations included a high-performance training camp in Aberdeen before the team moved into the Games Village in Glasgow.

Diplomatic success

Away from the competition, Nigeria also recorded a diplomatic breakthrough at the 12th Commonwealth Sports Ministers’ Meeting held in Glasgow on Wednesday.

At the meeting, Mr Dikko urged Commonwealth nations to reserve the hosting rights for the 2034 Commonwealth Games for Africa, arguing that the continent deserves the opportunity to stage the event.

“After a 100 years of the commonwealth games the cycle cannot be complete without Africa thus we need to adopt a very proactive, intentional and deliberate decision here today at this meeting to clearly indicate that the 2034 Commonwealth Games should be reserved for Africa to bid for,” Mr Dikko told fellow Sports Ministers.

According to the NSC, the proposal received unanimous support from delegates, leading to an amendment of the meeting’s official communiqué to state that Africa should be considered to host the 2034 Commonwealth Games.

Mr Dikko also advocated reforms to make the Games more attractive and financially sustainable by introducing additional sports such as football and exploring multi-city hosting.

He further used Nigeria’s national statement to highlight ongoing sports reforms under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Nigeria’s target

Nigeria heads into the Games with hopes of improving on previous Commonwealth performances by challenging for medals in athletics, wrestling, weightlifting, boxing and para sports.

The Games will feature 215 gold medal events across 10 sports, with competition taking place at venues across Glasgow until 2 August.