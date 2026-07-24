The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has directed all relevant agencies to collaborate with Enugu Air to determine the cause of Thursday’s runway excursion at Benin Airport.

Mr Keyamo disclosed this in a post on his official X account on Friday, stating he had been briefed on the incident.

“I have been duly informed that the incident with Enugu Air yesterday in Benin is that the aircraft skidded off the runway after landing successfully,” the minister wrote, noting that the occurrence is defined in aviation as a “runway excursion.”

He confirmed that everyone on board the aircraft escaped unharmed. “Everyone was safe,” he said.

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The minister added that he had instructed all relevant aviation agencies to work closely with the airline to establish the cause of the incident.

The minister’s directive comes a day after an Enugu Air Embraer E170, operating Flight 4264 from Lagos, veered off the runway after landing at Benin Airport.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the airline confirmed that all 63 passengers and five crew members disembarked safely, and that no injuries or fatalities were recorded.

The airline stated that the aircraft had been secured and the relevant aviation authorities had been notified in line with established procedures. It added that an assessment of the aircraft was underway and warned that the incident could lead to temporary adjustments to some of its scheduled flights.

Enugu Air, owned by the Enugu State Government, commenced commercial operations in July 2025 with a fleet of three Embraer aircraft. It became Nigeria’s second state-owned commercial airline after Ibom Air, which was launched by the Akwa Ibom State Government in 2019.

Following the occurrence, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) deployed its ‘Go Team’ to Benin Airport to commence an investigation.

According to the bureau, investigators are preserving evidence, interviewing the flight crew and other relevant personnel, examining the aircraft, assessing runway conditions, and reviewing operational and technical records to determine the circumstances surrounding the runway excursion.

The Director-General of the NSIB, Alex Badeh Jr., stated that although no injuries were recorded, every runway excursion is a serious occurrence requiring a thorough and independent investigation.

“We are relieved that all passengers and crew members are safe and that no injuries were reported. While this is reassuring, every runway excursion is a serious occurrence that deserves a thorough and independent investigation,” Mr Badeh said.

He added that the bureau’s investigators arrived at the scene within minutes of receiving notification.

“Our Go Team was on the ground within minutes of notification, and that speed of response reflects the readiness and professionalism of our investigators. We urge the public to refrain from speculation as our investigators carry out their work in accordance with international standards,” he said.

The NSIB stated it would release a preliminary report within 30 days in line with regulatory requirements, while a final report containing its findings and safety recommendations would be published after the investigation is completed.

The runway excursion has also disrupted flight operations at Benin Airport.

READ ALOS: NSIB begins investigation into Enugu Air runway excursion in Benin

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Air Peace and United Nigeria Airlines temporarily suspended flights to and from the airport following the closure of the runway by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to allow for aircraft recovery and safety assessments.

Runway closures are standard safety measures after aircraft occurrences. They enable emergency responders to secure the area, facilitate the recovery of affected aircraft, and allow investigators to examine the scene before normal flight operations resume.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is providing regulatory oversight. At the same time, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is expected to reopen the runway after recovery operations and safety inspections are completed, allowing flight operations to resume.