Popular Kano TIKTOK influencer Murja Kunya has been arrested for the alleged mutilation and abuse of the Naira.

Specifically, Ms Kunya was arrested for allegedly spraying Naira notes for fun during her stay in a hotel room at Tahir Guest Palace in Kano.

The EFCC broke the news on social media on Monday, adding that her arrest followed her diligent pursuit by EFCC operatives after she jumped an administrative bail granted by the Commission over one month ago.

The Tiktok star was initially arrested in January 2025 for violating the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN Act, which prohibits the abuse and mutilation of the Naira.

The Commission granted her administrative bail pending her arraignment before the Federal High Court in Kano. However, Ms Kunya was said to have absconded when it was time for her court appearance, evading the legal processes.

However, after weeks of intensive investigation and surveillance, EFCC operatives re-arrested the TikTok Influencer on Sunday.

She was subsequently conveyed to the Kano Zonal Directorate of the Commission, where she is currently in custody awaiting her arraignment.

In its statement, the EFCC reiterated its commitment to enforcing laws protecting the integrity of the Nigerian currency and warned against acts of abuse, including spraying, stamping, or mutilating the currency during social events.

Ms Kunya is the first Nigerian TikToker to be arrested on allegations of Naira mutilation, following the footsteps of crossdresser Bobrisky, socialite, Cubana Chief Priest and actress Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin.

