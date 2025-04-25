President Bola Tinubu has sent a high-powered delegation to Vatican City to attend the burial of Pope Francis on Saturday, 26 April.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio is at the head of the five-member delegation.

Other members of the delegation are the Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu; President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria; Lucius Ugorji, Archbishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah; and Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Ignatius Kaigama.

Pope Francis, the revered head of the Roman Catholic Church, died on Monday, 21 April, at 88, just a day after appearing for Easter Sunday celebrations at the Vatican.

The delegation will formally deliver a letter conveying President Tinubu’s sympathy and condolences on Pope Francis’ passing to the Acting Head of the Vatican.

On Monday, President Tinubu joined the Catholic faithful and Christians worldwide to mourn the death of Pope Francis, who he described as “a humble servant of God, a tireless champion of the poor, and a guiding light for millions.”

In the condolence message, President Tinubu remarked that Pope Francis’ death, coming just after the celebration of Christ’s resurrection, is a sacred return to his Maker at a time of renewed hope for Christians.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

April 25, 2025

