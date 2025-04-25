President Bola Tinubu has sent a high-powered delegation to Vatican City to attend the burial of Pope Francis on Saturday, 26 April.
Senate President Godswill Akpabio is at the head of the five-member delegation.
Other members of the delegation are the Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu; President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria; Lucius Ugorji, Archbishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah; and Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Ignatius Kaigama.
Pope Francis, the revered head of the Roman Catholic Church, died on Monday, 21 April, at 88, just a day after appearing for Easter Sunday celebrations at the Vatican.
|
The delegation will formally deliver a letter conveying President Tinubu’s sympathy and condolences on Pope Francis’ passing to the Acting Head of the Vatican.
READ ALSO: Eulogy for His Holiness, Pope Francis, By Victor Ndoma-Egba
On Monday, President Tinubu joined the Catholic faithful and Christians worldwide to mourn the death of Pope Francis, who he described as “a humble servant of God, a tireless champion of the poor, and a guiding light for millions.”
In the condolence message, President Tinubu remarked that Pope Francis’ death, coming just after the celebration of Christ’s resurrection, is a sacred return to his Maker at a time of renewed hope for Christians.
Bayo Onanuga
Special Adviser to the President
(Information & Strategy)
April 25, 2025
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999