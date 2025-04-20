The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Illela Border Command in Sokoto State, has confirmed the repatriation of 62 Republic of Mali nationals through the Illela Control Post.

The Controller of the command, Tony Akuneme, who disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, added that they comprised 51 males and 11 females.

Mr Akuneme said the Malians were escorted from the NIS headquarters in Abuja to Illela Border in Sokoto by a team of eight officers led by Mamoud Sadiq, in two buses.

He said that the team arrived at the border post at about 8:00 p.m. on Friday.

“Upon their arrival, I directed the Assistant Controller in charge of Human Resources, Adamu Mshelia, who also doubled as the Officer in Charge of Anti-Smuggling Unit (ANTISOM) to oversee the proper documentation of the repatriated individuals.

“After due procedures, the irregular migrants were handed over to officers of the Niger Republic Police at the Birnin Konni control post.

“At Birnin Konni, the migrants underwent another round of screening and documentation before being received by the Commisere, the police chief of the area,” he added.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

In a related development, the NIS boss said that the construction of both mega and mini Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) was ongoing at the Illela control post.

He said the upgrade by the NIS Controller-General, Kemi Nandap, was in continuation of her drive to rid the country of irregular migrants across the 36 states and FCT.

“The construction company has commenced land clearance and demolition of some dilapidated and unserviceable structures.

“We appreciate the CG for this upgrade, which aligns with her commitment to curbing irregular and prohibited migration across the country,” he said.

Mr Akuneme assured the public that the situation remains calm in Illela and Tangaza areas, with military and security personnel maintaining a presence to address threats from the Lakurawa terrorists.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

