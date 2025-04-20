The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed, has expressed concern and ordered an investigation into the Karu bridge crash in Abuja.

The FRSC spokesperson, Olusegun Ogungbemide, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Ogungbemide said the directives came following the fatal crash involving a Dangote truck and four other vehicles on the route on Good Friday.

He described the incident, which claimed one life and left three others injured, as unfortunate and avoidable.

NAN reports that the crash, which occurred on Friday afternoon near the NNPC Junction after Karu Bridge, was attributed to brake failure on the part of the trailer.

NAN also reports that 10 persons, comprising seven males and three females, were involved in the crash. One male died, three others (one male and two females) were injured, while six other male occupants were uninjured.

Mr Ogungbemide said that FRSC personnel from the Karu Under Bridge patrol team responded promptly, rescuing the victims and taking them to Karu General Hospital.

He added that the accident scene was also cleared to ease traffic flow while he quoted the Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, as condoling with the family of the deceased.

“We assure the public that a thorough investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the crash has been ordered.

“All field commands nationwide have also been directed to intensify enforcement on the condition and roadworthiness of articulated vehicles.

“FRSC will not tolerate negligence on the part of fleet operators and drivers. There will be consequences for any violations that endanger lives on our roads,” he said.

The FRSC boss, however, urged motorists to adhere strictly to safety regulations, especially during the peak travel periods like the Easter celebrations.

NAN reports that the crash occurred barely a month after a similar fatal accident on the same Karu Bridge in March.

This happened when a Dangote truck’s brakes failed and the truck rammed into multiple vehicles and claimed several lives.

(NAN)

