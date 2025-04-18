Guala Closures, a world leader in the production of closures for the spirits, wine, water, beer, non-alcoholic beverage, and edible oil markets, inaugurated yesterday its new greenfield manufacturing facility in West Africa, strategically located in the Lagos Free Zone.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Ugo Boni, Consul General of Italy in Lagos, Adesuwa Ladoja, CEO of Lagos Free Zone, Andrea Lodetti, CEO of Guala Closures, and other executives of the Group.

This expansion represents a key milestone in the company’s growth strategy, strengthening its commitment to the African market and enhancing its presence in one of the continent’s most dynamic economies.

The Nigerian plant will serve West African markets and can supply anti-counterfeiting safety closures for spirits bottles, including innovative features developed precisely for this specific market. The construction of the plant, which spans nearly 5,000 square meters, was completed in a record time of just 22 weeks and reached operational start-up by the end of 2024. The facility will be further developed in the next years and isexpected to create significant employment opportunities for the local community.

Building on its successful operations in Kenya and South Africa, recently strengthened with the acquisition of the facility owned by AstirVitogiannis in Johannesburg, Guala Closures is investing in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation and one of its fastest-growing markets. With a population exceeding 235 million and a median age of just 18, Nigeria offers vast potential for industrial and economic development. The country’s growing spirits and other beverages markets, fueled by an expanding middle class with increasing disposable income and a demand for premium products, creates significant opportunities for Guala Closures. The new facility will allow to better serve local businesses and global brands with innovative and high-quality closure solutions tailored to regional needs.

The opening of the Lagos facility reinforces Guala Closures’ long-term vision for growth and leadership in Africa, further positioning the company as a key partner in the region’s industrial and economic evolution.

“This investment underscores our commitment to advancing in the African market and creating value for our partners,” said Andrea Lodetti, CEO of Guala Closures. “Indeed, our global presence and in-depth knowledge of local markets allow us to stay close to our global customers, addressing their specific needs in every region of the world with customized solutions and outstanding service.By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and maintaining a strong focus on product quality and safety, we aim to enhance brand identity while offering robust protection against counterfeiting – an increasingly critical issue in the industry.”

With this expansion, Guala Closures continues its strategy of staying close to its customers, a philosophy reflected in its network of 37 production plants and seven research and development centres worldwide.

Mrs Adesuwa Ladoja, the Managing Director and CEO of Lagos Free Zone, added: “We are delighted that Guala Closures, one of our most prestigious international clients, has decided to expand their operations in Nigeria through our ready-to-lease Standard Industrial Facility at the LFZ. We are committed to supporting the next phase of growth in Nigeria and West Africa for Guala Closures.”

Information on:

Guala Closures Group

Guala Closures Group offers premium and innovative closure solutions that provide protection and convenience to consumers while enhancing customers’ brands. With 37 production plants worldwide, Guala Closures Group is a world leader in the production of closures for spirits, wines, beer, non-alcoholic beverages, oil and condiments, that guarantees proximity to its customers, with a localised and customised offer of services and solutions.

More information is available at www.gualaclosures.com and follow the company page on LinkedIn

Lagos Free Zone

Promoted by Singapore-based Tolaram, Lagos Free Zone is the first privately held deep sea port-based free trade zone in Nigeria. Centrally located in Lagos State, the commercial centre of West Africa’s largest economy, the zone covers an area of 860 hectares. It is fully equipped with world-class infrastructure, a single window clearance for ease of doing business, and integrated with the 90 hectares Lekki Deep Sea Port, which allows for access to regional and international markets.

For more information, visit www.lagosfreezone.com follow the company page on LinkedIn.

