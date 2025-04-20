The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted a thundery weather outlook from Sunday to Tuesday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Saturday in Abuja envisaged chances of localised thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Adamawa and southern Kaduna States during the afternoon or evening on Sunday.

According to NiMet, partly cloudy skies are anticipated over the North-central region in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Plateau, the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Kwara, Niger, and Kogi states.

“Over the southern region, cloudy morning is expected with chances of localised thunderstorms over parts of Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Delta States.

“Later in the day, localised thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Anambra, Oyo, Ondo, Edo, Imo, Abia, Ekiti, Rivers, Cross River, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Delta States,” it said.

The agency predicted sunny skies on Monday over the northern region throughout the forecast period, with the exception of some parts of Adamawa, Kaduna and Taraba States where isolated thunderstorms are expected during the afternoon/evening hours.

“Sunny skies with few clouds are expected across the North Central region during the morning period. Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Plateau, the Federal Capital Territory, Benue, Kogi, Kwara and Nasarawa states.

“In the southern region, cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are anticipated with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Cross River States.

“In the afternoon/evening hours, localised thunderstorms are expected over parts of Ondo, Oyo, Edo, Imo, Abia, Anambra, Lagos, Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Delta States,” it said.

According to NiMet, sunny skies with few clouds are expected over the northern region during the morning hours on Tuesday with slim chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Taraba State.

It anticipated isolated thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Adamawa and Kaduna States later in the day.

“Sunny skies with few clouds are expected across the North Central region during the morning period with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of the Benue and Kogi States.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Plateau, the Federal Capital Territory, Benue, Kogi, Kwara and Nasarawa states.

“In the southern region, cloudy skies are anticipated during the morning hours with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Lagos States,” it said.

It envisaged isolated thunderstorms over parts of Abia, Imo, Ebonyi, Anambra, Oyo, Ekiti, Edo, Ondo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Rivers and Bayelsa States later in the day.

NiMet urged people to stay in well-ventilated and cool spaces and drink plenty of water as temperatures could be high over most parts of the country, putting people at risk of heat stress.

“Get vaccinated against meningitis, practice good hygiene by washing hands regularly, avoid overcrowding in small spaces, use a nose mask to reduce chances of infection and avoid close contact with those affected.

“Avoid peak sun hours (noon to 3 p.m.) and protect yourselves from undue exposure to direct sunlight. Strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur.

“Public should take adequate precaution. Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

“Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet. Visit our website www.nimet.gov.ng.”

(NAN)

