An accident involving a container-laden truck on the Kara Bridge axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway severely disrupted vehicular movement on Friday morning, causing a long traffic jam.
The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said the crash, which occurred around 7:40 a.m., led to multiple collisions involving several vehicles, causing a traffic jam stretching as far as the Otedola Bridge area.
“Some of the vehicles affected have been successfully recovered from the road. Two lanes are now opened for vehicular movement inward OPIC,” the agency said.
Efforts to evacuate the container truck from the expressway were still ongoing as of the time of reporting.
“LASTMA personnel and other emergency responders have swung into action to rescue victims and clear the affected vehicles,” the statement added.
The traffic authority appealed to road users for patience and cooperation as operatives worked to fully restore normal flow along the busy corridor.
“The incident has dragged traffic backwards to Otedola Bridge. Patience is required from road users,” LASTMA said.
Photos released by the agency showed long queues of vehicles in gridlock, as emergency operations continued at the scene.
