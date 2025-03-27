Some security chiefs and experts have called for improved security collaboration between Nigeria and her French-speaking neighbours.

They made the call in a communique shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday.

The communique was based on the resolutions reached at a roundtable discussion during the maiden annual lecture of the Alumni Association of the National Institute for Security Studies (AANISS), held on 13 February.

It was signed by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, Director-General of the State Security Service, Oluwatosin Ajayi, Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Others are the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Mohammed Mohammed, Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Dayo Mobereola, Commandant-General, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ahmed Audi, Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi, and a former Director of SSS and President of AANISS, Mike Ejiofor.

The participants agreed that Nigeria is grappling with numerous security challenges, including regional separatist movements, kidnapping, banditry, farmers/herders conflicts, terrorism, illegal arms deals, cybercrimes and human trafficking.

They agreed to ensure stronger collaboration between Nigerian security agencies and neighbouring Francophone countries, including recruiting security personnel proficient in French for better intelligence operations.

They said a more robust approach should be adopted by the Nigerian government to check the challenges.

“There is need for a paradigm shift from a theoretical approach to insecurity to a more robust/inclusive practical approach,” the communique said.

“To enhance border security, AANISS recommended stronger collaboration between Nigerian security agencies and neighbouring Francophone countries, including recruiting security personnel proficient in French for better intelligence operations,” it added.

Nigerian neighbours include Niger, Cameroon, Chad and Benin Republic.

The participants lamented the inadequacy in number of security and intelligence personnel to cover all communities including ungoverned spaces.

They also demanded for improved community policing, while demanding that Nigerian communities should be armed.

They charged local governments in the country to justify the financial autonomy granted them by using their resources to contain security challenges at the local government level.

Arming local communities

During the lecture, Mr Ajayi called for the arming of local communities for defence purposes.

He said communities should be empowered to serve as first lines of defence in tackling insurgency before the intervention of the police, military and other security agencies.

He cited an incident in Azare in Bauchi State where the community “stood against Boko Haram terrorists and defeated them.”

Mr Ajayi noted that the practical approach to fighting insecurity is by getting everyone involved, adding that “you do not expect the Nigerian Army, police, and SSS to protect every Nigerian. It is not going to work.”

The SSS boss said the military, police, and other security agencies have to deal with bigger security issues like organised crime, while noting that it is unimaginable that any security agency has the resources to deploy to every community.

“What we have to start experimenting with is how we can make the community be a fist in the first line of defence. We have to allow some level of armament for the communities and they can serve as the first line of defence,” Mr Ajayi stated.

He further urged stakeholders at the event to ensure that the discussions would not just end as mere talk shows, adding that actionable steps should be taken to tackle the menace of insecurity in the country.

Holistic approach

Mr Musa, on his part, demanded a holistic approach to combating Nigerian security challenges.

He also called for collaboration and proactiveness in tackling the “complex and asymmetric” threats.

“From terrorism and cybercrime to transnational organised crime and climate-induced conflicts, the challenges we face are multifaceted and demand a holistic approach,” Mr Musa said.

The CDS urged Nigerian security agencies to adapt to changing dynamics, leverage on technology, intelligence, and partnerships to stay ahead of adversaries.

“I am therefore optimistic that this forum will delve into actionable strategies for mobilisation and collaboration, stressing the significance for practical collective action and shared responsibility,” he added.

