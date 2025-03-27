The 2025 edition of the Nigeria Food Summit brought together top industry leaders, chefs, policymakers, and entrepreneurs at the Landmark Centre, Lagos.

The summit, held on Friday under the theme “Making Nigeria a Global Food Destination,” focused on the future of the country’s food sector and highlighted collaboration and industry growth. It featured panel discussions addressing key industry challenges, innovation, sustainability, and investment opportunities.

Prominent figures such as Anjola Awosika, Tolani Tayo-Osikoya, aka Chef T (Diary of a Kitchen Lover), Hilda Baci, Ayo Bankole, and the Kitchen Amuse shared insights on the food business, sustainability, cultural representation and the evolving food landscape in Nigeria.

Summit convener Gbolabo Adebakin (Chef Gibbs) highlighted the importance of Nigeria’s rich culinary heritage and the urgent need to position Nigerian cuisine on the global stage.

Highlights

He stated, “Nigeria’s culinary heritage is among the richest in the world, yet it remains under-represented globally. This summit is a call to action for food entrepreneurs, chefs, and policymakers to take ownership of our industry’s growth. We must innovate, collaborate, and harness the full potential of our local flavours and agricultural resources to make Nigeria a true food destination.”

The summit’s major highlight was when the keynote speaker, Kola Oyeneyin, announced the $1 million fund to support food entrepreneurs and drive industry growth.

“The success of any industry is deeply tied to access to capital. The Nigerian food industry is brimming with potential, but we risk stalling its growth without the right funding structures. This fund empowers food entrepreneurs to scale, innovate, and compete globally. Investing in food is not just about business; it’s about securing the future of our economy and ensuring food sustainability for generations to come,” Mr Oyeneyin said.

The summit also featured a pitch-a-thon competition, where three food entrepreneurs presented their business ideas.

Elizabeth Akinwole of Tblizs Foods emerged the winner, receiving N1 million worth of business support from County Support Consulting, an all-expense-paid trip from Torrista, branding services by Snappcode Productions, and business advisory support from Food Business Consultant.

A live podcast session of “One Bite at a Time,” hosted by Chef Vee and Chef Wu, added an interactive element to the summit.

Food Tech, Business Growth

The summit explored key issues in food technology, sustainability, and the challenges of running a food business in Nigeria.

Experts debated the prospects of automation in “A Fully Automated Food Industry: The Future is Tech,” which focused on technology’s role in food innovation. Moderated by Uzo Orimalade, it featured experts such as Vera Ebhohon, Ted Oladele, Toheeb Bakare, Luther Lawoyin, Tanaz Bahnam, Chikodi Ukaiwe, and Aghuienoh Tarek.

In the Food Business Growth category, discussions included “The Past, The Present, The Future of the Nigerian Food Industry,” moderated by Bukola Benson with panellists Iquo Ukoh, Michael Williams, Paul Kavanagh, and Dr Eric. Another key session, “Launching, Sustaining, and Scaling a Food Business in Nigeria,” led by Bukkie Akinmade, featured insights from Anjola Awosika, Eunice Adeyemi, Abiola Adelana, and Gbenga Sosan.

Further exploring entrepreneurship, “Running a Business in Nigeria: Beyond the Clout” tackled the realities of the industry with speakers Victory Jumbo, Hilda Baci, Modupe Emmanuel, Olapeju Umar, and Malaika, moderated by Uju Ameshi.

The ‘Chef’s Table’ panel brought together top culinary experts, including Chef Nick (Vice President of the Association of Professional Chefs Nigeria, APCN), Chef Amaka (President of the Culinary Arts Practitioners Association of Nigeria, CAPA), and renowned Ghanaian chef, Chef Ik.

Attendees also engaged in hands-on masterclasses by Anjola Awosika, Chef Miyonsea, Chef Tucker, Chef TYB, and Omoye Cooks. Topics ranged from Nigerian food history and molecular gastronomy to food styling, content creation, and farm-to-table culinary arts.

Food sponsors like Eric Kayser, celebrazioni, and Loaves and Nuts highlighted Nigerian cuisine, while Sterling Bank, Nestlé Pure Life, Glovo, and Maggi served as key event sponsors.

The Nigeria Food Summit fostered insightful discussions and hands-on learning, equipping attendees with strategies for industry growth while promoting Nigerian cuisine on a global scale.

