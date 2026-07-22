Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare has found himself at the centre of a fresh controversy at Wolverhampton Wanderers, following reports that he disrupted a training session after a disagreement with the club’s coaching staff.

According to Wolves correspondent Nathan Judah, training at the club’s Compton Park base was cancelled after Arokodare allegedly refused to leave the pitch when instructed not to train with the first team. In a post on X on Tuesday, Judah stated: “EXCL🚨: Understand Wolves training was cancelled yesterday following Tolu Arokodare’s refusal to leave the pitch when asked not to train with the squad. Cesar Peixoto seemingly not tolerating ‘player power’ & poor discipline levels.”

Extra security was enforced at Compton Park to ensure he was not at the training ground, and Arokodare will not be part of the squad travelling to face Maidenhead United. Neither Wolves nor Arokodare had commented on the reports at the time of filing.

The alleged fallout adds to growing uncertainty regarding the Nigerian forward’s future at Molineux. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Serie A side Fiorentina has submitted a proposal worth approximately ₦40.64 billion (£22 million), structured as an initial loan with an option or obligation to buy. The 25-year-old has also been linked with clubs in Belgium, France, and Turkey, although no agreement has been announced.

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If confirmed, the latest incident would mark another disciplinary concern for the striker, who was reportedly involved in a dressing-room altercation with teammate Mateus Mane during Wolves’ difficult campaign, which ended in relegation from the Premier League. Wolves manager at the time, Rob Edwards, later confirmed the incident had been resolved internally. “That was a couple of weeks ago. Not uncommon. We dealt with it, and we have moved on from it,” Edwards told the media. “There is a lot of passion, and sometimes things can get physical. We have a group that cares. They are a tight group, and sometimes things can spill over. I’ve got no problem with any of the individuals.”

The move against Arokodare appears consistent with Peixoto’s no-nonsense managerial approach. Shortly after his appointment, the Portuguese coach outlined the standards he expects from his players. “Firstly, I’m a very demanding coach,” Peixoto said. “But, I believe in giving others maximum freedom and maximum responsibility. I want us to work as a team and as a unit and build a good environment.”

FIFA’s new rules

The timing of the dispute could place Wolves under increased scrutiny following FIFA’s recent overhaul of its player protection regulations. Last month, world football’s governing body, in collaboration with the global players’ union FIFPRO, introduced significant changes to the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP), including reforms to Article 17 aimed at preventing clubs from isolating players to force transfers.

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Under the revised rules, clubs are no longer permitted to make contracted players train away from the first team or place them in so-called “bomb squads” to pressure them into accepting a move. Players are expected to continue training with the senior squad unless there is a genuine sporting reason or documented medical issue.

Should FIFA determine that a club has breached the regulations, players remain entitled to receive their salaries and benefits. They may, in certain circumstances, seek to terminate their contracts and leave on a free transfer. Clubs found guilty could face financial sanctions, transfer restrictions, and other sporting penalties, while unpaid wages would attract an automatic 8% interest charge.

While there is no suggestion that Wolves have breached the new regulations, the reported decision to exclude Arokodare from first-team training, if confirmed and found to lack a genuine sporting justification, could attract attention under FIFA’s updated player protection framework.

Arokodare joined Wolves from Belgian side KRC Genk in the summer of 2025 but endured a disappointing first season as the club suffered relegation. He scored six goals in 38 appearances across all competitions and has since dropped out of Eric Chelle’s Super Eagles plans after missing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. With the summer transfer window still open and speculation over his future intensifying, the latest controversy has only added to the uncertainty surrounding the Nigerian striker’s stay at Molineux.