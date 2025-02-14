The Director-General of the State Security Service (SSS), Oluwatosin Ajayi, on Thursday called for the arming of local communities for defence purposes.

Mr Ajayi said communities should be empowered to serve as first lines of defence in tackling insurgency before the intervention of the police, military and other security agencies.

He stated this at the maiden annual lecture of the National Association of the Institute for Security Studies (AANISS) held in Abuja on Thursday.

Other serving and retired security chiefs present at the event were the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa.

Mr Ajayi said the country should start experimenting with how it can make the communities be the first lines of defence, citing an incident in Azare in Bauchi State where the community “stood against Boko Haram terrorists and defeated them.”

He noted that the practical approach to fighting insecurity is by getting everyone involved, adding that “you do not expect the Nigerian Army, police, and SSS to protect every Nigerian. It is not going to work.”

The SSS boss said the military, police, and other security agencies have to deal with bigger security issues like organised crime, while noting that it is unimaginable that any security agency has the resources to deploy to every community.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“What we have to start experimenting with is how we can make the community be a fist in the first line of defence. We have to allow some level of armament for the communities and they can serve as the first line of defence,” Mr Ajayi stated.

He further urged stakeholders at the event to ensure that the discussions would not just end as mere talk shows, adding that actionable steps should be taken to tackle the menace of insecurity in the country.

He commended Mr Musa for championing enhanced collaboration between the military and other security agencies in the country.

CDS Musa urges holistic approach to tackle insecurity

Speaking on the theme, “Mobilising Stakeholders to Curb Insecurity in Nigeria: A Practical Approach,” Mr Musa said tackling Nigeria’s insecurity demands holistic approach, considering its multifaceted challenges.

He also called for collaboration and proactiveness in tackling the “complex and asymmetric” threats.

“From terrorism and cybercrime to transnational organised crime and climate-induced conflicts, the challenges we face are multifaceted and demand a holistic approach,” Mr Musa said.

The CDS urged Nigerian security agencies to adapt to changing dynamics, leverage on technology, intelligence, and partnerships to stay ahead of adversaries.

“I am therefore optimistic that this forum will delve into actionable strategies for mobilisation and collaboration, stressing the significance for practical collective action and shared responsibility,” he added.

Murtala Muhammed’s assassination

During his opening speech, President of the AANISS, Mike Ejiofor, said the gruesome assassination of former military head of state, Murtala Muhammed, 49 years ago, changed the trajectory of the country’s security and intelligence operations.

He noted that the killing of the Nigerian leader in a failed coup on 13 February, 1976 exposed the lapses in the Nigerian security and intelligence system.

He added that the spontaneous reaction to the event to address observed lapses in the internal security of Nigeria was the immediate reassignment of then military governor of Plateau State, Abdullahi Mohammed, to set up and head the National Security Organisation (NSO) which became the precursor for the State Security Service (SSS), Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA).

“The trajectory of the establishment, development and growth of our nation’s homeland security can, therefore, not be complete without proper reference to the event of 13th February 1976,” Mr Ejiofor, former SSS director, said.

He said AANISS was created to leverage the expertise, experience, and professionalism of its diverse membership drawn from the military, security, intelligence, regulatory and other strategic agencies and stakeholders in curbing insecurity in the country.

The former SSS director said the presence of high-profile security chiefs at the event underscores their concerns about the menace of insecurity in Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

