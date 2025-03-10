Osaanya Ossanya, a former militant leader in Nigeria’s Niger Delta region, has accused some “failed politicians” of discrediting the works of the country’s National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

Mr Ossanya, a member of the third phase of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, said the politicians and their collaborators were not happy that Nigeria was winning the war against terrorism.

“That is why they have resorted to blackmail and all manner of propaganda against Ribadu who is doing a great job that we are all proud of,” Mr Ossanya said.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday, 9 March, the former agitator said it was disheartening that Mr Ribadu was being vilified despite his efforts and the improvement in Nigeria’s fight against terrorism.

He pointed to Nigeria’s improvement in the Global Terrorism Index score from 8.065 in 2023 to 7.575 in 2024, the best in over eight years.

Although he did not mention the names of the politicians he was referring to, Mr Ossanya condemned Mr Ribadu’s linking to the politics of 2031, adding that the aim is to pitch the NSA against President Bola Tinubu and distract him from the “fight against enemies of Nigeria’s unity and peaceful coexistence.”

The former militant leader warned those behind the media attacks to desist from it.

He said Nigerians, particularly people of the Niger Delta, are happy with Mr Ribadu and would stand by him and continue to support him in making the country free of terrorists.

He stressed that under Mr Ribadu as NSA, Nigerian security forces have killed key terrorists, which explains why people can now travel freely along the Abuja-Kaduna Road and other parts of the country.

While admitting that more work was needed to secure Nigeria, Mr Ossanya called for support from the NSA and Mr Tinubu’s administration.

He added that besides physical security, Mr Ribadu’s focus on food and other aspects of security explains his intelligent approach to national security.

“Everything is now bearing fruit, as we can see. Our National Security Adviser, one of the best we have ever had and one of the finest and most intelligent security experts to have come from our land, is on top of his game. His management of the nation’s security bears eloquent testimony to his dedication and commitment.

“Trucks carrying farm produce are now monitored up to the market to prevent diversion to some neighbouring countries.

“Also, there seems to be an end to the smuggling of petrol to other countries. All of these are efforts that need to be commended,” he added.

Background

A few weeks ago, Tigran Gambaryan, the head of financial crime at the cryptocurrency firm Binance, accused Mr Ribadu of seeking to personally benefit from Nigeria’s dispute with Binance.

The official also claimed that Mr Ribadu hired a US law firm to negotiate his release from detention while in Nigerian custody, but the move failed due to their “incompetence and greed”.

According to Mr Gambaryan, “Ribadu emphasised that he wanted billions in payouts to fund his future political ambition.

“However, when the corruption scandal came to light, he was trapped—because any settlement would now be perceived as a bribe. I guess he really wanted his boss’ job,” he added.

Also, Nasir El-Rufai, a former governor of Kaduna State and an estranged friend of the NSA, in an interview on Arise TV, accused Mr Ribadu of being behind his ordeal with President Tinubu.

Mr El-Rufai claimed the NSA sees him as an obstacle to his (Ribadu’s) alleged 2031 presidential ambition.

“Ribadu is the architect behind my investigation and the attack on my commissioners. He wants to be the president in 2031, so he is determined to eliminate any of us who he sees as an obstacle to his ambition,” Mr El-Rufai said.

However, Mr Ribadu has denied discussing the 2031 presidential ambition with anyone.

He also said that, contrary to Mr El-Rufai’s claims, he was too focused on the national assignment before him and would not allow distraction.

The presidency knocked Mr El-Rufai for his comments and advised him to “stomach his resentments” over President Tinubu’s decision to skip him for a ministerial appointment.

