The federal government on Friday moved about 40 households of displaced persons/refugees to a resettlement city in Keffi for decent accommodation and better living.
Speaking at the occasion, Tijani Ahmed, the federal commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), said that no fewer than 300 individuals would be benefiting from the allocation.
Mr Ahmed said that the selection criteria for beneficiaries were based on voluntary participation and profiling, ensuring that those who chose to stay were allocated houses.
He also said that plans were in place to reintegrate IDPs and refugees into the immediate community, adding that the organisation had a trade skill centre to ensure their livelihood.
|
He further said that arrangements had been made with security agencies and health care development agencies to provide protection and assistance to the refugees.
Mr Ahmed thanked President Bola Tinubu for his efforts in ensuring the welfare and well-being of the less-privileged and displaced persons in the country.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the facilities and infrastructure in the centre included a recreational area, mosques and churches to promote religious ethics among the residents.
READ ALSO: Tinubu congratulates Nigerian Muslims on commencement of Ramadan
“Green houses are provided for farming and a market is set up to facilitate the sale of excess farm produce,” Mr Ahmed stated.
Earnest Cho, a Cameroonian refugee, while appreciating the government for the kind gesture, expressed excitement of living in a free accommodation and farming community compared to the expensive city life in Abuja.
Mr Cho, who is also the leader of the refugees, said although the centre had solar-power lights, government should also provide them with electricity for better living conditions.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999