The federal government on Friday moved about 40 households of displaced persons/refugees to a resettlement city in Keffi for decent accommodation and better living.

Speaking at the occasion, Tijani Ahmed, the federal commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), said that no fewer than 300 individuals would be benefiting from the allocation.

Mr Ahmed said that the selection criteria for beneficiaries were based on voluntary participation and profiling, ensuring that those who chose to stay were allocated houses.

He also said that plans were in place to reintegrate IDPs and refugees into the immediate community, adding that the organisation had a trade skill centre to ensure their livelihood.

He further said that arrangements had been made with security agencies and health care development agencies to provide protection and assistance to the refugees.

Mr Ahmed thanked President Bola Tinubu for his efforts in ensuring the welfare and well-being of the less-privileged and displaced persons in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the facilities and infrastructure in the centre included a recreational area, mosques and churches to promote religious ethics among the residents.

“Green houses are provided for farming and a market is set up to facilitate the sale of excess farm produce,” Mr Ahmed stated.

Earnest Cho, a Cameroonian refugee, while appreciating the government for the kind gesture, expressed excitement of living in a free accommodation and farming community compared to the expensive city life in Abuja.

Mr Cho, who is also the leader of the refugees, said although the centre had solar-power lights, government should also provide them with electricity for better living conditions.

(NAN)

