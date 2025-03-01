The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has urged security agencies to secure the release of the abducted students of Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi, Benue State.
Mrs Sulaiman-Ibrahim made the call in a statement signed by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jonathan Eze, on Friday in Abuja.
Reports indicate that the students were kidnapped on Tuesday night while on their way to study at the Aper Aku Auditorium, along the route connecting the hostels and the College of Agriculture, Extension, and Communication.
The abductors were said to have emerged from nearby bushes before taking the students away.
The minister, who described the act as heinous and unacceptable, called for the immediate and unconditional release of the abducted students.
“I urge the security agencies to intensify efforts to secure the safe return of the students.
“I also call on members of the public with any relevant information to assist the authorities in their investigations.”
While assuring the families of the abducted students of the government’s commitment to ensuring their safe release, she urged Nigerians to join in prayers for the quick and safe return of the students.
The minister also appealed to the kidnappers to consider the trauma inflicted on the victims, their families, and the university community.
“The students are innocent and should not be subjected to any harm,” she said.
(NAN)
